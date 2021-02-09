U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course
CLEARWATER — U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-1, with operations based in Clearwater, will conduct the Boat America boating safety training program designed to appeal to fishing enthusiasts, personal watercraft operators, and all recreational boaters.
Because of COVID-19 personal safety issues, all classes are conducted online via Zoom. The classes will be taught by certified instructors. Classes are $40 per student and include the books, supplemental materials and course completion certificates.
The Clearwater Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer Boat America via two options: running the classes over four weekend mornings, 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day; or running the classes over four consecutive evenings, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Following is the remaining class schedule for the first quarter of 2021:
• Feb. 23-26, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Feb. 13.
• March 13, 14, 20 and 21, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Registration deadline is March 6.
Topics covered include current boating laws and the environment; safety equipment, both required and optional; safe boat handling; aids to navigation and navigation rules; potential boating problems; how to safely trailer your boat; storing and protecting your boat; and safety guidelines for fishing, water-skiing, and river boating.
The National Association of States Boating Law Administrators and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission have approved this course for content. Successful completion of the course satisfies the requirement in Florida for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, to complete a boating safety course if they want to operate a motor vessel. Certificates are awarded to all graduates. The CG Auxiliary teaches the basic rules of safe boating to thousands of students in multi-lesson courses annually.
For information or to register for classes, visit www.clwboatingsafety.com, email clwtr.auxboating@gmail.com or call 727-469-8895.
DUNEDIN — U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 11-10 will conduct the Boat America safety training program designed to appeal to fishing enthusiasts, personal watercraft operators, and all recreational boaters.
Because of COVID-19 personal safety issues, all classes are conducted online via Zoom. The classes will be taught by certified instructors. Classes are $42 per student and include the books, supplemental materials and course completion certificates.
The Dunedin Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer the Boat America Safe Boating course on four weeknights, Monday through Thursday, Feb. 15-18, 7 to 9 p.m.
The course includes plotting a course and determining a position on a nautical chart, understanding latitude and longitude coordinates, un-correcting a true course reading, using a nautical chart, and finding speed, time and distance. The cost of the Basic Coastal Navigation course is $40 and includes a parallel ruler.
The National Association of States Boating Law Administrators and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission have approved this course for content. Successful completion of the course satisfies the requirement in Florida for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, to complete a boating safety course if they want to operate a motor vessel. Certificates are awarded to all graduates. The USCG Auxiliary teaches the basic rules of safe boating to thousands of students in multi-lesson courses annually.
For more information or to register, email Buddy Casale at publiceducation1110@gmail.com or call 631-379-1110.