Planning ahead: Thoughts on making final arrangements

No one wants to talk about death — especially their own. As Woody Allen said: “I’m not afraid of death. I just don’t want to be there when it happens.” But one day, you yourself will be there as the guest of honor at a funeral.
That’s why planning, or “pre-planning” as the funeral industry calls it, is so important.
After all, if you haven’t planned your final arrangements, once you are no longer among the realm of the living, someone else will make those plans for you. But, as death is part of life, you eventually need to broach the subject with those closest to you.
“The most important thing is talking with family members about starting the process,” said Douglas “Dutch” Nie, an Ann Arbor, Michigan, funeral director speaking for the National Funeral Directors Association. “You don’t want your loved ones saying, ‘I don’t know what Mom or Dad wanted.’ A lot of family members don’t want to talk about it. They’ll say, ‘Oh, Dad, don’t talk that way.’
“But it’s a lot easier to navigate final arrangements when they know what your plans are.”
The NFDA website, rememberingalife.com, indicates that there are many questions to be asked in the planning process. For example:
• What music would you like played?
• Are there any special readings of poetry, scripture, etc., that you would like to have included?
• How might the location be decorated to reflect your life?
• What is the one thing you would want attendees to walk away knowing about you and who you are?
• How would you want the atmosphere to feel?
• Is there anything you wouldn’t want to have there?
• Who would you want to speak?
• Would you want anything out of the ordinary?
• Are there any special objects or photos you would want on display? Why are those items important to you?
• Where would you want your funeral or celebration of life?
• How might your passions be represented at the funeral, whether through images, objects, etc.?
• In what ways might your loved ones want to honor you at your funeral?
• Would you want your body to be viewed?
But Nie said there are other considerations. Merchandise is one of them. What kind of casket do you want? Do you need a burial vault? In the event of cremation (another consideration), what sort of urn would you like?
You’ve also got to figure out how to announce the death to friends and relatives. The www.rememberingalife.com website offers tips on how to let everyone know the sad news of your having joined the heavenly choir invisible.
Announcing a death is, of course, a personal decision. According to the NFDA:
“Some people choose to announce the death of a loved one on social media. We recommend only doing so after having notified close family and friends, so they are not surprised or traumatized to read about the death on social media. Also, keep in mind that, while efficient, announcing a death on social media is less personal than making phone calls and speaking with people in person. You may feel more comforted when hearing the voice of someone who also cared for your loved one, and it may give you the opportunity to share stories and memories, something that doesn’t always happen in the comments section on social media.
“In addition, a death notice or obituary in the local paper can be effective. Plus, often a death notice is seen by people who you or your loved one haven’t seen in a long time. You may be surprised by how many people from the past attend the service to pay their respects. Your funeral director can help you draft and place a death notice in local newspapers.”
You can also “pre-pay” for your final arrangements, either in lump sum or installments.
Three fundamental benefits of planning a funeral in advance are:
• The peace of mind that comes with knowing your wishes have been made known and the details taken care of.
• The comfort of knowing your family will not have to make funeral arrangement decisions during the difficult time of their initial grief.
• Assurance that informed, thoughtful decisions have been made about the funeral home provider, choice of service and costs.
“The benefit of doing it ahead of time is you have time to make decisions, and if something changes you can say, ‘Let’s do this instead of that,’” Nie said. “With an ‘at need’ situation when there is no plan and the person has died, there are time constraints because the person has already passed away. The biggest mistake is that afterwards you feel that you made a decision while you were grief-stricken. In an emotional state you might regret some of your choices.”