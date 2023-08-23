The best is yet to come, and for many Tampa Bay retirees, our communities are considered among the best places to craft an encore chapter. Whether it’s a new career or volunteering, there are dozens of ideas and resources for active retirees. If you watch “CBS Sunday Morning” with Jane Pauley or follow Maria Shriver’s Radically Reframing Aging Summits, you already know that baby boomers are surfing the golden wave best known as “disrupt aging,” and doing it their way, as Frank Sinatra would say.
Encore chapters boost positivity and relevance. Volunteering has amazing health and mental benefits, helping to reduce the effects of social isolation, stress, anger, and anxiety. Learning new skills — language, art, tech — and new experiences, including travel, keep the mind active and enhance a retiree’s healthy aging. Need inspiration for your next chapter? Meet these four neighbors making their retirement years extraordinary.
Dori Kazdin
This doctor turned artist hails originally from Manhattan, and moved to the Tampa Bay area from Chicago six years ago full-time after she retired as a pediatrician.
“I started as a research immunologist, then became a doctor, so I guess you can say jewelry making is my third career,” said the vibrant artist with a lifelong jewelry passion who now exhibits in juried shows.
“I used to play with my mom’s beautiful jewelry, and she inspired me,” said Kazdin. “I started in the ’80s stringing Czech glass beads on fishing lines, then took a class in a wire-wrapping technique. I love the colors and creating unique designs with semi-precious gemstones. I went to a bead show in New York City 20 years ago and my eyes lit up. I’ve been buying beads since then and Dr. Dori Designs was born in 2021.”
Kazdin started doing 10 to 15 shows a year in 2022 locally and around the state, and will exhibit at the November Dunedin Craft Show, Winter Park and Boca Raton. Her Etsy shop and Instagram showcase her love of watercolor blues and greens —blue topaz and turquoise combo are her favorite. She channels her Little Mermaid daily.
“I like to experiment with different shapes and have started adding fresh water and Keshi pearls.”
Nancy Westphal
Like mother, like daughter. Real estate agent and philanthropist Nancy Westphal just returned from a pilgrimage to Jerusalem with husband and restaurateur Steve Westphal in between a busy season of fundraising and volunteering.
“My mother, Kitty Safford, inspired me, and I inspire my daughter Catherine to make good deeds a mission and active part of our lives,” said Westphal, whose mom is 92, and the longest living resident on Beach Drive at 42 years.
“Mom taught me to give back to the community, be giving, helpful and kind, and that’s what I’ve taught my two children.”
Nancy, Kitty and now Catherine work with the St. Anthony Auxiliary and Nancy is the co-chair of the Queen of Hearts Ball as well as volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, The Dali Guild, Feeding Tampa Bay and others.
“My mom set the bar high, and still does,” Westphal said. “She was president of several service clubs and raised five kids at the same time. I’m 60 now and my plan is to continue in her footsteps.”
Tim Barber
You might say this retired businessman is walking in Jesus’ footsteps with his volunteer work at St. John Vianney Church and School where he has been president/chairman of the school board for 15 years. Says Clyde Smith, general manager of the Bilmar Beach Resort: “Tim was instrumental to the group of us that implemented a marketing and financial strategy to save the school back in 2007-2008. Tim continues to apply his time, talent and treasure to making our church, school and community a better place.”
The school’s rising enrollment and operating in the black did not come easy. Barber used his considerable business expertise and people skills to raise money by creating a marketing team and grassroots network of Moms and Dads to spread the word.
“It’s now the best kept secret of St. Pete Beach with student test scores two years ahead of their grade. The bishop said we had to close the school back then, but thanks to my mother’s inspiration and Mary Mother of God, I had all the faith in the world we could turn it around.”
Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Barber is still all in at St. John’s Vianney, coaching basketball, playing Santa Claus, working fundraisers and jumping in wherever needed. He even got married at St. John’s in 2016 to his current wife; they have 11 kids between the two of them and 12 grandkids. His encore chapter as a volunteer fulfills his dream to be a kindergarten teacher or open an orphanage. “I’m a kid nut,” he said with a smile.
Business paid the bills, but along the way Barber found time to volunteer at All Children’s in the oncology unit for 17 years, was president of Easter Seals Tampa Bay, and in 2016 was the John Brogle Spirit Award recipient at the Marty Lyons Foundation Florida Chapter. He’s also involved with the Knights of Columbus Counsel 5131 in Gulfport.
His efforts are fueled by his admiration of Mother Teresa, who he quotes “The good you do today will often be forgotten. Do good anyway” and by his mother, who reminded him “You boys will be men of integrity. If you say you are going to do it, you darn well do it.”
Ron Regan
All the world’s a stage for this former PR guy, techie and actor who occasionally sings and plays guitar at assisted living facilities.
“I’m a volunteer with Senior Actors Guild and Education Services (SAGES), performing plays with seniors facing aging situations, like falling in the home or getting scammed; our fundraiser is Aug. 23,” Regan said. “I also work with Theatre Exceptional, a theater group that works with people with disabilities. Our upcoming show at the Central Park Performing Arts Center is Sept. 7-10,” said the charming volunteer.
In his spare time, he also volunteers with HeavenDropt, a local manufacturing nonprofit that employs people with disabilities to produce accessories made from retired parachutes. HeavenDropt will present a Lunch and Learn Friday, Sept. 8, 11:30 a.m., at the Karol Hotel in Clearwater. For information and reservations, visit https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E344136&id=49.