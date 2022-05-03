DUNEDIN — When Jenny Ho started making soap several years ago, she stuck to the basics — producing a product that had a plain look with little or no scent. It was just for herself.
"My skin used to look like crocodile," said Ho, the owner of Jade Soap Shop in Dunedin. "I was allergic to anything. Any detergent, any lotion, any skin care. I would have a very bad reaction to it."
Some people would suggest to her some natural products, but she couldn't use them.
About 20 years ago, she found a book about soap-making in Taiwan.
"I just studied it. I tried to make it," she said. "I went to a chemical supply store and started messing with it myself."
Soap making has been her hobby and habit for years. She uses only natural ingredients to make the soap. The soap she handcrafted not only helped to soothe her sensitive skin, but also improved the skin condition of her husband's body and back, according to her store's website.
She began teaching soap-making classes about five years ago from one of her wholesale accounts client's shop in Ruskin.
"Then I got addicted. Because I just realized there are so many people who like to learn how to make soap," Ho said.
She started providing hands-on soap workshops in Lutz, where she now lives with her husband, sharing her soap-making knowledge and experiences. She also helped students who wanted to start their own soap-making businesses.
"We don't have kids, so it's kind of easier to work on my business," she said.
In 2021 she moved and expanded her soap kitchen, retail shop and classroom to Dunedin where she travels most days of the week. The shop is at 1597 Main St.
Her business not only provides high-quality natural soap and bath products, but about five years ago, she started the cold-process soap-making workshops for local handmade soap lovers.
She gets the most satisfaction from her students' comments.
"When a student comes and they make a beautiful soap," she said. "And then they tell you, ‘I didn't know I could do this,’" she said.
Some students recently told her they have started their own soap-making businesses in the areas where they live, such as Orlando.
She said making soap is a very stress-releasing process.
"Because within two to three hours it's all you. You can ... add some coloring, add the scent you like ... to create art for yourself only," Ho said.
She teaches people to make products they really need, the quantity for their family.
"Many people are surprised that there are so many types of soap that you can make. Not just for baths. We can make soap for face wash, for hair wash, for shaving, for babies, for dogs," Ho said.
Patrons also can schedule their own soap-making classes at the shop.
Ho's goal is not just to promote her soaps, but also the healthy, clean, and sustainable lifestyle that helps humans and the earth.
The soap at Jade's Soap Shop is "cruelty-free." At least 85% percent of the oils, essential oils, and additives they use are certified organic. The soap is eco-friendly and doesn't contain detergent and phosphates. It is colored naturally with botanical, herbal materials, all-natural Phthalate-free fragrance oil, and mostly organic essential oils.
From Pink Lady Organic Shea Butter Lip Balm to Muscle Relief-Herbal Bath Tea, a variety of products are listed on the Jade's Soap Shop website. Visit https://www.jadesoapshop.com/ to view the soap-making workshop schedule, for products or other information.
The time involved in making soap varies.
"For whole the process here you have to let it cure for at least four to eight weeks. It depends on the recipe. The longest curing time could be up to eight months if you make it 100 percent out of olive oil," Ho said.
The shop's hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Workshops can be scheduled on any day but Monday, though Ho prefers not to schedule the events on Saturdays because those are the busiest days for retail sales.
Ho gave kudos to Dunedin officials, saying she wanted to start her business in the city because "Dunedin is very small-business friendly."
"Dunedin is a place I hear that people really want to support small businesses," she said.
Asked if we she had anything she wanted to add about the soap shop, Ho's answer was no surprise.
"We will have a big Mother's Day sale."