They say that volunteers are the lifeblood of any nonprofit organization, but for many retirees staying active by volunteering also helps to feed their souls.
At Hope Villages of America in Clearwater, food is distributed every day to 75-150 families. The work is not easy: It involves working in the hot sun, lifting heavy boxes and sorting through food that can sometimes be less than desirable.
But the retirees who work there wouldn’t have it any other way.
Stephen Finney, 63, worked in a variety of jobs in the utility field prior to his retirement in 2017. He said the job was no longer making him happy, but he knew he wanted to stay busy.
So, he started working for Hope Villages on Mondays and Fridays and he loves it.
“I’ve discovered some wonderful people volunteering,” he said. “And I find that people who volunteer seem happier.”
Finney, who lives in Largo, sits outside and greets people as they drive up. He gathers their demographic information and inputs it into the organization’s database. It is hot, exhausting work, but Finney says he loves meeting the people and learning a little about them.
When he is not volunteering at the food pantry, Finney stays active by gardening, exercising and serving as a spiritual adviser.
“I love seeing God by giving back,” he said.
Lisa Illustrato, 62, who lives in Clearwater, has been volunteering at Hope Villages for three years. She found the agency when the place where she was previously volunteering closed. She saw a story on the news soliciting volunteers and she jumped at the opportunity. She also volunteers every Monday and Friday.
Her duties include sorting food that comes in from Costco, Sam’s Club, Publix and other organizations and individual donors. She also helps to fill and distribute the boxes of food distributed to individuals and families.
Illustrato says staying active by volunteering is not only good for the community, but also good for her.
“I feel like I need to do something to contribute to the good of society,” she said. “When we do something that’s good it comes back to us.”
Illustrato is also active outside of her volunteer work at Hope Villages. She and her husband also exercise regularly, travel frequently and also volunteer with Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
Kim Blackmore, 62, of Dunedin, has volunteered at Hope Villages since 2010. She started bringing her daughter there to show her the importance of volunteering and she never left. She too works Mondays and Fridays distributing food to families and inputting information into the agency’s database.
Blackmore is what one might call a “super volunteer.” In addition to Hope Villages, Blackmore also volunteers at the Salvation Army, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Beds, Sailability and other groups.
“I have been volunteering since I was 19,” Blackmore said. “I do it because I’ve been blessed, and other people aren’t.”
In addition to volunteer work, Blackmore stays active by playing tennis and golf and exercising regularly.
Marie Parham is the volunteer development manager at Hope Villages of America. She relies on these volunteers and other retirees to keep the organization running.
“The majority of our volunteers are retired,” Parham said. “They make a huge contribution. We couldn’t get it done without them.”