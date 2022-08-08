Pinellas County Schools goes where you go. Check out PCS online. Explore educational resources, get important news and updates, and get in touch with the right staff member to help you with questions or concerns, all on your smartphone or computer.
PCS website
Discover learning resources, special programs and educational opportunities at www.pcsb.org. See school schedules, access lunch menus and learn how to volunteer. Also check out the latest news at www.pcsb.org/newsroom.
Social media
Stay connected with PCS on the school district’s social media channels. Like Pinellas County Schools on Facebook, follow PCS on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to the PCS YouTube channel. PCS also has a special Facebook page for Spanish-speaking families and community members. You’ll find links to the PCS social media channels on the school district’s website.
New this year – connect with Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick, who has joined Twitter.
Let’s Talk
Have a question, concern or a suggestion? Want to share a positive experience you had with a school district employee? Visit Pinellas County Schools customer service platform at www.pcsb.org/letstalk.