CLEARWATER — Reading Kathleen Beckman’s bio page on her website, it’s apparent the proud mother of three and former high school English teacher has strong values and convictions.
In the “about me” section on the site, Beckman, who was elected to Clearwater City Council Seat 3 in March 2020, describes herself as “a woman of action” and “a strong, hardworking, determined, honest and transparent woman.” Since being elected, she has backed those words up with a consistent commitment to bettering the city of Clearwater and greater Pinellas County.
During her tenure in office, Beckman has backed important issues including funding for social services programs and pushing for more solar energy in public facilities while sitting on the executive board of the Pinellas County Continuum of Care, an agency dedicated to eliminating homelessness. She has also been an active participant and advocate for many area causes and organizations, including the Sierra Club, Habitat for Humanity and Ridgecrest Elementary School and the Ridgecrest YMCA.
When asked where she gets the drive to help her community succeed, Beckman credited her parents.
“My values and work ethic come directly from my parents,” she said. “When I was in middle school my dad worked full time in state government and was in law school in the evening. My mom held down the fort at home with three kids and she also took care of neighborhood kids before and after school. Everyone in our home was always busy with work, school, volunteering or helping neighbors. That’s how I was raised, and that’s how I raised our children. Luckily, my husband approaches life the same way.”
As a former educator and devoted mother, Beckman “believes in the power of an educated community,” and she said she is most proud of her continued “commitment to raising the bar” that she promised during her campaign.
“I was drawn to public service because of its inclusivity,” Beckman said. “Everything you do is for everyone in our city. You are always working for improvements, transparency, and accountability. You really need to have a pulse on what’s important to residents and businesses and to have that, you’ve got to be out in our city, and you need to be a good listener. I love to learn, do research, and ask questions. I enjoy collaboration. The best part is that I learn something new every single week."
Being out and about in the community is another passion Beckman brought with her to public office. She has participated in everything from Habitat for Humanity home builds to being on the field for the recent Philadelphia Phillies spring training home opener with her fellow council colleagues.
The public interaction is an element of the job Beckman said she relishes.
“I love meeting residents for conversations about what’s important to them,” she said, noting she constantly communicates with residents through her website and a digital monthly newsletter. “Often, we schedule a ‘walk talk’ near their neighborhood. I’m always interested in someone’s story.”
According to Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy, Beckman’s passion for her community and willingness to get out and get things done is what led the pair to become friends.
“She’s fabulous!” Kennedy said when asked to describe Beckman, who she met while Beckman was on the campaign trail. “She’s a go-getter, she’s out in the community more than any elected official I’ve ever seen, and she’s smart and takes her job seriously.”
Kennedy added one thing she loves about Beckman “is she’s a champion for the lower socio-economic groups, and it’s so important that everyone has a voice.”
Beckman said she hopes her legacy is that she helped better the community through her actions.
“I suppose the mark I’d like to leave on the city is a council that is committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility, citizen engagement, being good stewards of the environment and working hard for what residents value: public safety, good-paying jobs and a high quality of life,” she said. “I’m very proud of the progress I’ve led related to the environment and at the same time saving the city money.”