PINELLAS COUNTY – Humanity has an innate attraction to the beach. The sensory input of water, smooth sand, seabird calls, rhythmic waves, salty air, tropical breezes and frequently magnificent sunsets all set the stage for relaxation and recreation along the Suncoast. Now, add a surplus of fabulous restaurants along the beach, and it’s easy to see why the Pinellas County beaches are a dining destination.
The St. Pete/Clearwater Visitors Center estimates more than 6.5 million people visit Pinellas beaches every year and stay at least one night. Pinellas beach communities have higher visitation rates than any other group of beach communities along the Gulf Coast.
Although restaurants on Pinellas beaches are packed during the height of the tourist season in February, March and April, these same restaurants are frequented by the locals year-round. Whether a family from Michigan comes to visit for a week or an artist from downtown St. Petersburg comes to spend the afternoon, Pinellas beaches beckon people from everywhere and every walk of life.
And they all have to eat. In reviewing information posted online by the restaurants, it’s apparent many Pinellas beach restaurants have a long and distinguished history in the area which has given them the opportunity to grow and develop their reputations.
Guppy’s on the Beach in Indian Rocks Beach is a perfect example. Eugene Fuhrmann started the Lobster Pot in Bermuda and brought that successful enterprise to Redington Shores in 1978 with Erwin Scheuringer as the chef. Next, Fuhrmann and Scheuringer opened Eugene’s Restaurant in Belleair Bluffs in 1984 which was remodeled in 1994 and reopened as E & E Stakeout Grill.
In 1992 Fuhrmann and Scheuringer, along with Scott Bebell who had been the sous chef at Eugene’s Restaurant, opened Guppy’s on the Beach in Indian Rocks Beach. In 1999, Fuhrmann sold his interest in the Lobster Pot and then in 2001 he opened The Mystic Fish Seafood Grill and Bar in Palm Harbor along with Doug Bebell, who was the chef at the Lobster Pot and is also Scott Bebell’s brother.
“Next year will be our 30th year,” said Paul Russell, general manager of Guppy’s on the Beach.
Tim Nachman of Nachman’s Seafood Market & Smokehouse of Redington Shores was born and raised in Madeira Beach and has lived here all his life. Nachman got his start cutting fish on the boardwalk. In the 1970s he, went to work for Smokin Wes cutting fish, and subsequently bought the business as well as Smokin Wes’ recipe for the smoked fish spread that has become his famous signature product. Nachman opened Nachman’s Seafood Market & Smokehouse in 1999. The business snowballed and went from wholesale to retail in the last four years.
Nachman makes his namesake smoked fish spread from start to finish. His boats catch the fish, then the fish is smoked in his smokehouse, the spread is made from his recipe, and finally the spread is packaged for distribution. It’s distributed by Cisco, available for sale at his market, and also on the menu at many local restaurants.
Visitors pick up smoked chicken, ribs and shrimp as well as fish at Nachman’s Seafood Market. They either bring it home to cook or take home an entire prepared meal ready to eat.
“It’s the fresh local seafood that brings people in,” said Nachman.
Another iconic name in beach restaurants is Frank Chivas who leads Baystar Restaurant Group, a business consisting of eleven beach restaurant enterprises. Chivas’ empire includes Island Way Grill, Rumba Island Bar & Grill, Seaweed, Salt Rock Tavern, Marina Cantina, Salt Cracker Fish Camp, Baystar Catering, Poke Havana, Salt Rock Grill, Roundabout Pizza, and Bar Tiki. Chivas has his own fleet of day-boats that supply much of the fresh local seafood served at his establishments.
A common denominator for many beach restaurants is positive feedback accumulated on social media. Places are still getting attention by word-of-mouth on a world-wide scale.
“We have a 150-seat restaurant, and on an average day we serve 1,000 people,” said Russell. “It’s all reputation and reviews.”
The beach constitutes much of the appeal for these restaurants whether they are actually on the water or not. It’s all about location, and the location is also responsible for making the fresh seafood possible.
“After all,” said Nachman, “this is the grouper capital of the world!”
Guppy’s on the Beach recently renovated their patio area. The restaurant is located directly across from the beach access in Indian Rocks Beach. Here beach proximity enhances the dining experience.
Russell describes the dining at Guppy’s as neither fine nor casual dining. “It’s upscale casual.”
Fresh local seafood and daily specials courtesy of creative chefs are primary factors involved in attracting diners. Access to fresh seafood right off the boat is appealing and having innovative chefs preparing novel dishes as specials keep clientele coming back and not getting bored. The food taste amazing, and the presentation makes for a fantastic customer experience.
Pinellas beaches and the renown restaurants on those beaches are each alluring in their own right. World class beaches in conjunction with world class fresh seafood make Pinellas County beaches a dining destination.