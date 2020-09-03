Up until recently, a weekend visit to any one of the many senior living communities in the Tampa Bay area would reveal families engaging in all kinds of activities as multiple generations interacted. People visiting their parents would bring their children and, in some cases, their grandchildren. People in their “golden years” enjoyed spending time with their descendants.
Senior living communities, assisted living facilities and nursing homes had to quickly adapt to protect residents as the COVID-19 crisis unfolded. In particular, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified ALFs, nursing homes and long-term care facilities as being at high risk because they were home to many older adults who often had underlying chronic medical conditions.
This spring, the scope of the problem became evident when the virus began impacting Tampa Bay area long-term care facilities. According to recent reports, since March, 3,026 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities in Pinellas, accounting for 16% of cases in the county. At least one case has been reported at 110 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 17 with 982 cases in residents and 418 in staff at the facilities. These numbers do not reflect current infections.
The CDC released guidelines for ALFs and nursing facilities as well as considerations for retirement communities and independent living facilities. The CDC website defines a retirement community or independent living facility as a residential or housing community that is usually age-restricted (e.g., aged 55 and older) with residents who are partially or fully retired and can generally care for themselves without regular nursing or other routine medical assistance. These include:
• Public housing for low-to-moderate income older adults
• Assisted living homes that do not provide medical services
• Continuing care retirement communities, which include a range of housing options including independent living
To lower the risk of the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends that:
• Residents do not spend time in each other’s individual living spaces, and most communal areas
• Workers and residents remain at least 6 feet apart at all times, undergo daily health screenings, and wear masks correctly
• Non-essential volunteers and visitors are not permitted
That last recommendation is possibly the most difficult for many residents. Being cut off from family and friends during a prolonged crisis can lead to depression and frustration.
Fortunately, many communities have come up with safe, reliable work-arounds that include virtual visitation and environmental controls that allow for face-to-face meetings.
At The Pointe, an Inspirit Senior Living community, the safety of residents and staff is the highest priority.
The Pointe offers assisted living residences on four acres on the Bay Pines peninsula at 9797 Bay Pines Blvd. in St. Petersburg. It is minutes away from Bay Pines VA Healthcare Systems.
Staff members have enhanced cleaning procedures and added new screening protocols to reduce the risk of exposure.
According to Traci Dacey, community relations director at The Pointe, residents are able to stay connected with family and friends virtually via Facetime calls.
“We also have created a visitation room,” Dacey added. “This is a designated apartment just for residents to come to the bay window with their mask on and visit with loved ones on the other side of window. These are scheduled visits seven days a week.”
The Pointe has adopted an extra measure of safety for these visits by utilizing state-of-the-art disinfecting technology. According to the manufacturer, the EvaClean cordless electrostatic sprayer reaches up to three times more surfaces in the same amount of time it would take with today’s buckets, rags, wipes or other infection control tools.
Virtual visits are also available at Elmcroft of Pinecrest, 1150 Eighth Ave. SW, Largo. This senior living community has multiple levels of care, with independent living residents along with those who need assistance managing daily tasks. The facility also provides specialized memory care for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
According to the Eclipse Senior Living website, all of its Elmcroft Senior Living and Embark Senior Living communities have tablets to facilitate virtual visits between residents and loved ones. In addition, window visits and outdoor visits are also an option at many communities.
“We will keep our residents and their families apprised of details related to restrictions on our communities being relaxed, especially related to visitation,” the website states. “We understand how difficult this situation is, especially for our residents and their loved ones. Their patience is very much appreciated, as we continue to operate in a safe way for the best interest of our residents.”
Diana Baldwin, healthy lifestyles director at Elmcroft, said Pinecrest residents have access to Facebook portals, Face Time and Zoom.
“We help to facilitate these meetings seven days a week,” Baldwin said. Another way Elmcroft keeps residents connected to family and friends is through window visits. “Our window visits are very popular. What we do is reserve the designated area with microphones and cushioned chairs and umbrellas to make the visits comfortable.”
Elmcroft and Pinecrest also makes sure that milestones are still celebrated.
“Birthday parties are especially fun for our residents, with balloons and banners decorating the seating area,” Baldwin said. “Many of our residents are receiving drive-by parades and balcony visits, too.”
There are several Brookdale communities in the Tampa Bay area, including Brookdale Tarpon Springs and Brookdale New Port Richey.
Brookdale communities are taking a very conservative approach to reopening to visitation. Because senior living is in Phase Three of the national plan for reopening the country, Brookdale is continuing to restrict visitors and non-essential health care personnel in its communities, except for end-of-life situations or pursuant to the guidance of public health officials.
“As certain states gradually reopen, we will be implementing a phased reopening at Brookdale and only with the guidance of public health officials will we begin to gradually and safely start allowing visitors into our communities,” the Brookdale website states. “We are providing timely updates to our communities about Brookdale’s response to COVID-19.”
In the meantime, Brookdale communities are utilizing video calling tools such as FaceTime and Skype for residents and families to combat social isolation and loneliness.
East Lake’s Market Street Residence continues to closely monitor new developments surrounding the coronavirus situation. In early August, outdoor visitations began taking place with safety guidelines in place. According to the Market Street Residence website, in order to have safe outdoor visitation:
• Family members must be seated 6 feet away from the resident in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines
• Each visitor must complete a screening form and receive a temperature check
• Both family member and resident must wear a mask during the duration of the visit and there must be no physical contact
• Visits must be limited to 15 minutes.
In addition, residents are limited to a specific number of visits per month depending on the size of the community, and visitors will be limited to two people. And all visits are supervised by an associate. Associates sanitize the area used in between each visit. Families are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Those wishing to schedule a visit should contact the concierge for details and to schedule a visit.