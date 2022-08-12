SEMINOLE — Those who spend a lot of time at the beach often praise the rejuvenating powers of the salt air.
It turns out that’s not only due to beach Zen, Vitamin Sea or that strong margarita. Salty air is antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial. And now you don’t have to trudge across the sand to get a little therapy.
Mike Nolan has opened the Salt Suite in Seminole City Center, joining a growing number of spas and healing centers helping people breathe better, build their immune systems, and purify their body from harmful bacteria.
Nolan had been a customer of a Salt Suite in his previous hometown in New Jersey.
“I saw that it helps people. I saw the benefits of it. I really liked it,” he said.
Meanwhile, he was a frequent visitor to the Seminole area. “Every time I got back on the plane, I would say, ‘Why am I leaving? I love it here.’”
So, he had extensive conversations with the New Jersey franchisee and the company owners, pulled the plug, and relocated. The Seminole City Center Salt Suite opened on June 1 last year. The pandemic was a challenge, but “business has been pretty steady,” Nolan said. “As we’ve been getting the word out, more and more people are coming and a lot of people are finding relief.”
Salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, provides relief from respiratory issues such as allergies and asthma, as well as skin issues such as eczema and psoriasis.
“We’ve had in our own suite folks who have lung conditions, some COPD, a lot of asthma, sleep apnea,” Nolan said. “We’ve also had a lot of long-haul COVID people come to us and say they found relief.”
The adult treatment rooms at Salt Suite are just that: suites with salt walls, salt floors, and equipment that pulverizes pharmaceutical-grade salt into microparticles that are dispersed into the air. A session is typically 45 minutes, and customers recline in comfortable lounges with iPods and a headset. They can listen to breathing instructions, spa music or just enjoy the soft hum of the halogenerator.
On a recent afternoon, Ana Cuturic of St. Petersburg was enjoying her first Salt Suite experience. She selected a one-week trial plan that allows her to check out the therapy.
“Then I might do a whole month,” she said. “I like it. It’s good for anybody. Stress, a cold, anything.”
Connie Marshall of Seminole relaxed in a nearby lounger. She also signed up for the one-week trial, and said she’d been doing double sessions every day.
“I like it,” Marshall said. “It’s helping me clear some congestion that I’ve had going on.”
People have used the healing benefits of salt for thousands of years. But modern salt therapy stems from the mid-1800s, when a Polish physician recognized that salt mine workers in that country rarely suffered from colds, respiratory ailments of lung diseases. Research on the therapy’s benefits and effectiveness has expanded, supporting how it can alleviate symptoms.
The business also sells skin-care products, salt lamps, vitamins and other health-care products. It hosts special events such as reiki healing and sound therapy along with “mud parties” to enhance skin health.
There is also a children’s room at the Salt Suite where kids can use toys, watch TV, or just play in the salt like they would sand on the beach.
Salt Suite sells single sessions for $45, packages such as five visits for $150 or 10 for $250, and memberships designed to help people with chronic conditions.
Manager Krystle Mack said the pest part of her job is helping people feel better.
“It’s very rewarding. That’s the most important part,” she said. “We’ve seen so many people in the year we’ve been open not having to take allergy medicine, their cold’s gone away, their post-nasal drip is not aggravating them anymore.
“They’re getting relief, and that’s always rewarding.”