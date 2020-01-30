Ask any former student and they’ll probably say the first day of school is the hardest, especially the first day in a new school.
And if starting elementary, middle and junior high school is a stress akin to walking outside in a rainstorm without an umbrella, imagine what it must feel like for incoming college freshmen, who have things like housing, meals and getting to classes on the opposite side of campus to contend with. More like walking into a blizzard wearing a bathing suit, sunblock and a floppy brimmed hat!
With that in mind, we asked Drew Rosenfield, a senior at the University of Central Florida majoring in business finance who is the comptroller for the Student Government, to provide a list of tips to help incoming college freshman deal with the stresses of campus life.
1. Get involved with student government — I speak from personal experience that being active in student government helps with knowing everything that’s going on on campus and is also great for networking.
2. Join a fraternity or a sorority. If you have moved away from home and don’t know a lot of people, being a part of a university’s Greek life is a great way to meet people with similar interests and can help form key connections that could be important later in life.
3. Join a club that reflects your major to meet kids with similar interests and also to build your resume. Most colleges have a wide variety of clubs to coincide with any student’s interests, including politics, music, environmental issues, cooking and more. Joining one will help the student stay more involved with the school.
4. Build relationships with professors and advisors early. They will help in the long run. College life is very different now in that many classes are conducted online, so there is less personal interaction with professors and advisors. But having good working relationships with these mentors is still important, so get to know them immediately and don’t let the connections lag.
5. Take every assignment seriously, no matter how big or small. Oftentimes it’s the “small” ones that that end up being the difference in letter grades. (Once again, I’m speaking from experience!)
6. Don’t be afraid to change your major. And if you’re having doubts, it’s better to change it sooner rather than later. As soon as you realize you want to switch, don’t hesitate, as the time spent on a major you’re no longer interested in will often come back to bite you!
7. Scope out the parking situation early, and figure how and when you’re going to get to class. Most schools have limited parking for students but also campus shuttles and other services to help kids get around the schoolgrounds. Knowing where to park for each class will greatly reduce your stress level.
These are just a few tips from one outgoing college student to the thousands of new ones that will migrate to a campus in the Sunshine State in the future. Good luck!