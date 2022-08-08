LARGO — Eleven Pinellas County schools will be getting new principals as their previous leaders retire, resign or move to new assignments.
Largo High School will get its first new leader in a decade, after the retirement of Brad Finkbiner. Its new principal is Jennifer Vragovic, an assistant principal at St. Petersburg High since 2016. Vragovic started working in Pinellas schools in 2012.
Clearwater Intermediate will have a new top administrator after the transfer of Tonya Mitchell to an assistant principal post at Sanders Exceptional. The new principal will be Ryan Green, an assistant principal at Largo High since 2018, when he joined the district.
Meadowlawn Middle School also will get a new principal, as Mary Melissa Athanson transfers from the top post at Palm Harbor Middle. A new leader for Palm Harbor was not announced.
The Paul B. Stephens ESE Center will get Katie Csaszar as its next principal. Csaszar, who has been an assistant principal at East Lake High since 2018, replaces Deborah Thornton, who is retiring.
Several elementary and middle schools also are getting new principals.
Belcher Elementary will be led by Dawn Lewis, currently assistant principal at Bay Point Elementary. She replaces Kristy Moody, who is retiring.
Dunedin Elementary will have Christina Murphy, its assistant principal since 2018, as its next principal. Murphy replaces Kerry Wyatt, who is retiring.
Skyview Elementary will get Katie Hamm, its assistant principal since 2017, in the principal’s chair. She replaces Suzanne Hester, who resigned.
Southern Oak Elementary will have Jeffrey Moss as its next principal. He transfers from Sandy Lane Elementary.
Sandy Lane Elementary will have Kelly Austin as its next principal. She transfers from Belleair Elementary, which does not yet have a new principal.
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Elementary will be led by Tammy Keeper, who is transferring from Woodlawn Elementary. She replaces Rebecca Moore, who is retiring. A new Woodlawn principal has not been named.
Highland Lakes Elementary will have Eliza Defant as its new principal. Defant transfers from Skycrest Elementary, which does not yet have a new principal appointed.
Belleair Elementary: Renee Kelly, the school’s assistant principal since 2016, was promoted to the top post. She replaces Kelly Austin, who transferred to the principal job at Sandy Lane Elementary.
Ponce de Leon Elementary: Kristy James, currently a principal in the Orange County school district, was appointed to head the campus. She takes the place of Antonio Smith, who was reassigned to be an assistant principal at Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Elementary.
Skycrest Elementary: Anne Caparaso, an assistant principal at Largo Middle since 2017, was promoted to run the school. She replaces Eliza Defant, who transferred to the principal post at Highland Lakes Elementary.
Woodlawn Elementary: Stephanie Wager, assistant principal at Fuguitt Elementary since 2019, was promoted to the principal post at Woodlawn. She takes the place of Tammy Keiper, who transferred to the principal job at Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Elementary.
Bay Point Middle: The new principal will be Matthew Hayes, currently a principal in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, school district. He replaces Dena Collins, who was promoted to executive director of human resources.
Dunedin Middle: Brandon Glenn, currently principal of McLane Middle in Hillsborough County, will take over the school effective July 1. He replaces Martin Vasallo, who was reassigned to be an assistant principal at Largo High.
Palm Harbor Middle: Peggy Fowler, currently an assistant principal at Palm Harbor University High, was promoted to lead the middle school campus. She takes the place of Mary Athanson, who transferred to the top job at Meadowlawn Middle.