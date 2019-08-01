Volunteers and community partners are making a difference by helping students develop attitudes that are the hallmark of a quality education. Lending a hand, listening, offering encouragement and a smile, can help shape a child's future. From elementary to high school, volunteers are sharing their time and talents and are welcome in the classroom. All volunteers must complete a volunteer registration form and pass a background check prior to volunteering.
Change your lunch plans. Change a life.
There are thousands of boys and girls across the district who are ready and waiting to be matched with a mentor. All mentoring programs offered are during the school day on school grounds or at school sponsored events. Meeting with a student during their lunch is a great time to impact a child’s life. There is no outside contact or sharing of personal information, including phone numbers, emails and social media venues between mentors or mentees.
• General Mentors — For students who need one-on-one guidance, support and an additional adult in their life as a role model.
• 5000 Role Models of Excellence — A group mentoring program designed to boost the self-image, and increase the social skills and academic performance, of targeted males.
• Girlfriends of Pinellas County — A group mentoring program designed to empower young ladies through academic support. Students are provided resources and tools to encourage high self-esteem and self-reliance.
• Peer-to-Peer Mentoring — High school seniors mentor incoming freshman. Seniors provide support and guidance to students.
• Lunch Pals — Lunch Pals is a lunch time mentoring program where businesses, community organizations and individuals are paired with a school to provide students with the additional presence of caring adults. All meetings occur during the student’s lunch.
• The Great American Teach-In — The Great American Teach-In is an annual event sponsored by Pinellas County Schools and Duke Energy. Families and the community are invited into schools to speak with students on a variety of topics. Participants are able to provide a personal perspective on their career choice, hobbies or personal experiences pertaining to education or overcoming obstacles personally or professionally.
To learn more about volunteering or becoming a mentor, contact the Office of Strategic Partnerships at 727- 588-6405, visit www.pcsb.org/mentors or email volunteers@pcsb.org.