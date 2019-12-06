It’s the season for giving, as we will be reminded every day until the guy in the red suit magically arrives. Other reminders show up almost daily, as solicitations from seemingly every charity across the nation appear in our mailboxes and emails. Each seems worthy of our concern, and our cash. But how do you winnow out the good ones from the shady ones, and the ones most deserving?
Americans are historically generous with their charitable giving. According to the website CharityNavigator.org, U.S. households dole out an average of $2,520 each year to charity. Founded in 2001, Charity Navigator helps givers big and small make informed decisions about which charitable organizations to send a check. By analyzing thousands of financial documents from the nonprofits, CN has developed an unbiased numbers-based rating system that has evaluated more than 9,000 charities.
The website ranks non-profits from one to four stars, with four stars being the best. A four-star designation means CN has scored the charity with at least 90 points out of a possible 100. Some 231 Florida charities have received that stellar designation, including 17 based in Pinellas County. Those top organizations, and their scores, are:
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, Clearwater, 94.07
• Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg, 90.63
• Clearwater Free Clinic, 90.36
• Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 92.47
• Clothes To Kids, Clearwater, 90.91
• Community Action Stops Abuse (CASA), St. Petersburg, 92.75
• Daystar Life Center, St. Petersburg, 95.28
• Equality Florida Institute, St. Petersburg, 92.03
• The Florida Orchestra, St. Petersburg, 92.01
• Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County, Clearwater, 94.69
• Homeless Empowerment Program, Clearwater, 90.16
• Morton Plant Mease Foundation, Clearwater, 90.40
• Pinellas Education Foundation, Largo, 90.16
• St. Petersburg Free Clinic, 97.17
• YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg, 92.28
• YMCA of the Suncoast, Clearwater, 95.20
• Religious Community Services, Clearwater. No score — Charity Navigator has placed a “moderate concern” advisory on this non-profit because of a pending discrimination lawsuit filed by three former employees. The suit has not yet gone to trial. RCS is still listed with a four-star rating.
Perhaps your giving interests stretch beyond local needs. The scale of this year’s string of natural and human disasters has touched many hearts, as such tragedies have in recent years. Approximately 30% of U.S. households made a disaster-related donation in 2017 (31%) and in 2018 (29%), according to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. If you are moved to help the victims of the California wildfires, for instance, type “California Wildfires” into CN’s search box and a list of 11 organizations the website deems “trustworthy” will appear.
Maybe you want to make a contribution but your bank account says, “no way.” Then think about contributing yourself and your time. Many charities find they can’t do what they do without volunteers who do work that might not otherwise get done. For example, the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, one of the four-starred local non-profits, has 56 paid employees backstopped by about 500 active volunteers. Those volunteers contributed more than 41,000 hours during the 2018-19 fiscal year to help provide food, shelter and healthcare to local residents in need.
If you’re considering volunteering for a charity, CN suggests three steps to determine the best fit for you and a potential non-profit:
Step 1: Identify charities that match your charitable interests.
Step 2: Determine the needs of the organization and whether your skills can match those needs. Be realistic about the days, and the number of hours, you can be there, and what you are unable or unwilling to do.
Step 3: Make a commitment. While you won’t have the same obligations as an employee, charities want to know you will show up on your scheduled day, be on time, and have a strong work ethic. If you can do all that, you will be worth more to them than money.