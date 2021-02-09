SOUTH PASADENA — Don’t let the cat fool you. Dr. Elaine Jett is not just some widow lady with a cute cat. On the contrary, she is a whirlwind.
Every day of the week has a purpose, and Jett always has somewhere to be and something to do. Whether it is teaching art classes, doing volunteer work, exercising, entertaining, painting, crafting, reading, or traveling the world, Jett is on the runway and ready to take off.
Jett’s three degrees are all in education. Her Ph.D. is in Early Childhood Education and Reading from the University of Illinois while her B.S. is from the University of Tampa and her M.A. is from Appalachia State University. Jett minored in art at both her undergraduate and master’s programs.
While at the University of Tampa, Jett met the love of her life, Ross Jett - also an educator. “Ross proposed on our second date, but we didn’t marry until 2 ½ years later,” said Jett in a recent interview. “Ross’s father insisted that he finish his degree before marrying.”
Jett’s husband passed away in May 2018. Together they have one daughter, Tammy, a physician’s assistant, and two grandsons who are young adults. Jett still has 20 relatives living in the St. Petersburg area. Two of her gentlemen cousins come over for dinner every Thursday. She says her “passion is cooking and feeding people, and doing it as often as possible.”
For 43 years Jett and her husband lived in Mattoon, Illinois before retiring to South Pasadena in 2008. Jett taught school in Illinois and was a graduate assistant at the University of Illinois. She owned three Sylvan Learning Centers, and wrote three of the parent company’s reading programs for kindergarten, first grade, and grades 2-12.
Realizing that Sylvan did not address the issues of dyslexic students, Jett broke out on her own. Jett wrote programs and franchised nine centers of her own design expressly for that purpose. She also developed strategies for dyslexics to handle their lives. “I have written over a million pages of learning design in my lifetime,” said Jett who concluded her association with the franchise three years ago.
A life-long art teacher, Jett still teaches two art classes every week, one for beginners and one for advanced adults. She also paints with a small group of friends in the clubhouse at Harbourside. In 2016-2017 Jett had an ongoing art show in the Gallery at Sundial Muvico where she sold her paintings, but she still goes to the movies once a week with her movie pals. She paints at least twice a week in her kitchen which she uses as a studio “because the light is best there.” Landscapes, tropical paradises, and, well yes, cats are among her favorite subjects.
Prunella is her talkative 10-year-old shaded gray Persian. As a loving companion, Prunella tries to keep up with Jett, but that is not always easy. Sometimes the cat has to find a good vantage point in the living room where she can just watch the activities of her vivacious pet parent.
Jett does dance aerobics at Fit for Life two or three times a week. When that’s not possible (primarily due to the pandemic), Jett says she “walks up and down the six flights of stairs” in her building.
When it comes to volunteer work, Jett is no slouch. Besides activities with her church (St. Alban’s Episcopal), she is one of the managers of The Attic Shop on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach, a thrift shop stocked with donations and totally run by volunteers. She is the past president of PAGC (Pass-a-Grille Women’s Club), a non-profit that supports CASA.
It’s not surprising that travel plays a significant part in this active senior’s life. Jett usually summers in Chautauqua, New York where she takes full advantage of the Chautauqua Institute’s renowned programs. The only summer she missed in the last 15 years was due to the 2020 pandemic.
Two years ago Jett took one of her grandsons on a cross-country train trip across the Canadian Rockies. The other grandson may avail his grandmother for a trip as well.
In 2019 Jett took a 7-week trip through Europe with her traveling buddy, Marilyn Terry. They started in Paris and ended in Budapest. Highlights of the trip were an encounter with a 2-ft. boa constrictor and telling jokes as part of a talent show on a Danube cruise. Poland was her favorite country. “The food was wonderful, it was inexpensive, and the people were friendly,” said Jett.
While in Europe, Jett used an electronic translating device she brought along for the express purpose of explaining to wait staff in every European county how to make the perfect American martini. Again, Poland did the best job of it according to Jett.
In spite of the pandemic, Jett and Terry are planning their next trip: a 3-month round-the-world cruise. “We are making our reservations now even though the trip is two years away,” said Jett. “After all, I’m still on the hunt for the perfect martini.”