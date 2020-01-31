I've lost count of how many times I've muttered these words to myself: "Hold still, bird. I'm just trying to take your picture."
They never seem to listen.
Either they will move to another branch, fly away or poop. Such has been the life of this semi-pro photographer, who has spent many hours visiting the plentiful parks of Pinellas County.
Ever since I moved here in 2005, I've enjoyed taking walks, usually two to five miles, through the parks for exercise, stress relief and solitude. On most of my outings, I bring my camera with me.
When I was an editor for Tampa Bay Newspapers, if I were fortunate enough to get a shot of a bird or an animal eating or striking a rare pose, I might run the photo in some of our papers. I tried to avoid the run-of-mill subjects, such as a buzzard eating road kill, or a squirrel munching on an acorn.
Now that I'm retired, I have more time to meander in the parks and seek out wildlife for photo opportunities. I've decided to call my hobby "walktography."
All it takes is time, the willingness to walk, a dependable camera — preferably one with a zoom lens — patience and some basic photo skills.
I use a 35mm camera, usually relying strictly on its automatic settings to do its magic, especially if the zoom lens is attached. I hope to spend more time learning how to make better use of the manual settings, such as the f-stops and shutter speeds.
Nevertheless, at the risk of speaking the obvious, I'm convinced digital photography is a vast improvement over the use of cameras that require film, in cost savings alone.
When I shoot a bird or animal, I may take 50 or more pictures, trying to get both horizontal and vertical frames of the image. If I first hear or see a bird from a distance, such as an osprey, I'll stop, focus and start shooting. In essence, I'm stalking the bird. I'll walk a few yards, take some more pictures, check my images and maybe shoot some more.
Ospreys are so common as an editor I've been reluctant to encourage readers to submit their own photos of this type of hawk to our papers. However, once in awhile the birds create captivating images, such as when they are eating a fish in their talons or tending to their young in their nests.
The pileated woodpeckers, large birds noted for their red crest on their heads, black backs and loud drumming noise, are among my favorite subjects. I've seen them in several local venues, such as Hammock Park in Dunedin, Hallett Park in Belleair and Walsingham Park in Seminole/Largo.
While walking along the trail through the woods in Walsingham Park a few months ago, I came across two pileated woodpeckers about a foot apart tapping into a large oak branch. Just as I started trying to take pictures, a bicyclist zoomed by me and the birds scattered. Such is life.
I think the most unusual shot I've taken at that park is of a magnificent frigate bird, which has a wingspan of seven to eight feet and soars at great heights. I was told by one expert on birding that it was unusual to see frigates flying over an inland lake.
Can't count how many times I haven't been close enough to a bird to get a good shot, usually because of a physical impediment, such as a fence. That happened recently — again at Walsingham Park — while I was trying to shoot a picture of a kingfisher, a small bird that I've rarely seen. The bird skidaddled before I could find a way to approach it without having to climb the fence.
I've also seen armadillos, raccoons, opossums, alligators, a variety of waterfowl, songbirds and several types of harmless snakes on or off trails. None of this should come as a surprise to anyone who spends time in the parks, but it's the love of the hunt that continues to inspire me. And cameras don't kill animals. You can quote me on that.
I also have a bird guide to help me identify birds. I've called wildlife officials on more than one occasion to get help in determining the species of a bird or animal.
Beachcombing also has its own rewards, besides getting stunning sunset shots. Sandcastles, wind surfers, dolphins and skim boarders make for good images I always ask permission to run pictures of people. Most subjects are glad to provide their names and often inquire as to when the photos will appear in the papers.
I plan to continue my walktography throughout Pinellas. My favorite destinations, besides Walsingham Park, include John S. Taylor Lake Park, Hammock Park, Eagle Lake Park, McGough Park, Bonner Park, Honeymoon Island State Park, the Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve and practically all the beaches from Sand Key down to Pass-a-Grille.
Walks across our causeways also are not too hard on our eyes, and are great for the soul, especially if you like the wind in your hair.
I'll continue to strive to refine my skills with the camera; at least I've never dropped one.
Kudos to our local government officials for the efforts they've taken to promote, preserve and improve our parks.
Hope some of these tips are useful. I can't think of better place to live in Florida to enjoy walktography.
Photos by TOM GERMOND
A pileated woodpecker was spotted at Hallett Park in Belleair. The large birds can be seen in many parks in Pinellas County.
Stalking and having patience can bring rewards for amateur photographers interested in shooting pictures of birds, such as this osprey, which was seen along Gulf Boulevard.