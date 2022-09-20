PALM HARBOR — Following Casey Hunt’s unexpected cancer diagnosis earlier this summer, her friends and family members quickly united, forming “Casey’s Army” to come up with fundraising ideas.
Hunt, a 44-year-old wife and mother of two girls, was heavily involved in the community through her kids’ schools and sports programs when she was diagnosed with late stage 4 Endometrial Stromal Sarcoma after going in for a routine medical procedure in July.
While brainstorming how to raise funds for Hunt’s medical expenses, Casey’s Army asked Loise Goetz, owner of Bogota Kitchen + Bar, a downtown hot spot, to host an event, and she immediately said yes. “They approached us to help, and we said we’d do whatever we could,” Goetz said, noting she agreed to collect gift baskets to raffle as well as donate 20% of Bogota’s proceeds from that night to Hunt’s cause. But Goetz said she had no idea the “Better Together” event held at her restaurant Aug. 17 would be attended by roughly 350 people and raise more than $30,000, an overwhelming show of community support that blew away her best estimations.
“That night, we raised $30,000 in four hours here,” Goetz said from her restaurant Sept. 1. “Our goal was about $8,000. So, to raise $30,000 in four hours was amazing. Everybody really wanted to pitch in.”
Indeed, the outpouring of support for Hunt following her devasting diagnosis was no surprise to those who knew her. Although she was always on the go, being a member of the Ozona Elementary School PTA as well as the team mom for her 15-year daughter’s Palm Harbor University volleyball squad, Casey was never too busy to help someone else, according to her close friend, Emily Haasch.
“She always put everyone else first,” Haasch said. “She was the most caring and selfless person I ever met.”
Haasch said Hunt and her husband, Chip, made her feel welcome after she moved to the area six years ago, and she noted Casey’s consistently positive outlook was infectious to those around her.
“She’d always say, ‘Everything is fine, it’s going to be fine,’” Haasch recalled of her friend. “She was such a young, vivacious mother and wife with an infectious smile and a contagious laugh, and we were all rocked (by her diagnosis) because it hit so close to home and affected so many people.”
Unfortunately, despite the impressive efforts of Casey’s Army and what Haasch called Chip Hunt’s refusal to let his wife go, Hunt succumbed to the rare and aggressive form of cancer at her home Sept. 2, surrounded by her family. “It will never make sense why heaven needed her more than we do down here,” a still emotional Haasch said by phone a few days after her friend’s untimely passing. “But her spirit will continue to live on in the community because she touched so many people who live here.”
While Goetz said she was devastated by the quick downtown Hunt took in her final days and weeks, she took some solace knowing the fundraiser helped lift her spirts during some of Casey’s darkest hours.
“She was able to watch the livestream of the event from her hospital bed, and she was crying,” Goetz said. “It was really unbelievable and something I’ll never forget.”
According to Haasch, while her selfless friend typically didn’t want a traditional celebration of life or memorial service, Casey’s Army is planning to host a party in her honor, and they are also working on other tributes, including planting a magnolia tree in town and dedicating a bench on the Dunedin Causeway.
“She brought everyone together,” Haasch said. “We’re all friends because of Casey. This unit, Casey’s Army, was close before, but we’re closer now more than ever, so going forward we’re looking at forming a nonprofit and promoting advocacy. But our number one mission is to support her family as much as we possibly can. We’re not going to be fine for a while. But we know we’re better together.”
To contribute to the Hunt family’s fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/caseyhuntfamilymakeawish.