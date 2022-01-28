PALM HARBOR — As the longtime president and CEO of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Keenan Knopke is known for being caring, kindhearted and even-keeled at a time when people need those qualities most.
Over the past 20-plus years, Knopke has overseen the funeral services for thousands of families in addition to hosting annual memorials for 9/11, veterans and first responders and fallen service dogs at the picturesque property at 1750 Curlew Road. In his free time, Knopke contributes to other causes, including overseeing community grief workshops through Empath Health and acting as caretaker for the Remembering Our Fallen war memorial exhibit despite having no immediate connection to the military.
So, to those who know him, it came as no surprise to learn that Knopke was selected by the Suncoast Hospice Foundation as its 2021 Philanthropist of the Year, where he was recognized for his many charitable contributions to the community during a Tampa Bay Fundraising Week ceremony, hosted by the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, in St. Pete in November.
“It was an honor to recognize Keenan Knopke of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens during Tampa Bay Philanthropy Week,” Brooke Boccacino, the director of Affiliate Philanthropy for Empath Health who nominated Knopke for the award, said via email. “As the Director of Affiliate Philanthropy for Empath Health, specifically Suncoast Hospice Foundation, I am continually looking for sources of support for a number of our events and programs. Keenan is by far one of the most gracious, professional and articulate business leaders I have come across in the Tampa Bay area. Keenan consistently is one of the first to step up and offer his support. His passion for his work, his mission and all of the individual’s lives that he touches is evident in everything he does including the number of community events he hosts from the 911 Memorial Service to The Veteran’s Day Ceremony to many others.”
Boccacino added, “In addition to requesting financial support, Keenan is one of the first leaders I will reach out to for advice on initiatives we may be thinking of exploring. His way of asking the right questions, strategically thinking through the processes and getting down to the details is a priceless benefit to the Foundation.”
Knopke said recently via email he was honored to be chosen for the award.
“I am tremendously proud to have received the award,” he said. “One of the greatest joys that comes from my position at Curlew Hills is having the privilege to spearhead the company’s many philanthropic endeavors to enrich the lives of those in our community. It’s an absolute honor.”
Of course, Knopke, who is always quick to credit others, gave kudos to his Curlew Hills employees and staff, writing, “The award truly belongs to everyone at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. Our team works every day with a commitment to serve our community. It is a true privilege to lead a team that is so committed to doing good.”
In closing, Knopke stressed how he believes the ongoing pandemic means people need to step up and provide help for others in the community now more than ever.
“As President of Curlew Hills, it is important our firm doesn’t just ‘talk the talk’ when it comes to community support,” Knopke said. “We give our time and resources to the best of our ability for the people and organizations in our community. And there has certainly never been a better time to do that then now.”