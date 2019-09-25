CLEARWATER — Good nutrition is vital on a good day, but even more important when one has cancer. The illness and the accompanying treatment — radiation, chemotherapy, and strong cancer-fighting drugs — changes cells, affects how easily one processes food, and drains the body of nutrients and vitamins.
“During cancer treatment, you might need to change your diet to help build up your strength and withstand the effects of the cancer and its treatment,” the society writes on its website, cancer.org. “You might need high-fat, high-calorie foods to keep up your weight, or thick, cool foods like ice cream or milk shakes because sores in your mouth and throat are making it hard to eat anything.”
Sarah Krieger of Tampa is a registered dietitian and personal chef who helps those recovering from cancer with their unique nutrition and health goals. As part of Healthy Lifestyles Tampa Bay, Krieger and her associates — clinical psychologist Dr. Thomas Quinlan, and physical trainer Misty Raya — create a complete health regimen for their clients.
With her bachelor’s degree in food management and a master’s in public health from Central Michigan University, Krieger builds diet and nutrition programs for people battling illness, including cancer.
Krieger begins by learning the details of her new clients’ lives.
“I meet with individuals with cancer and perform an individual assessment, because diet is not one-size-fits-all,” she says. “I have a form people fill out that asks everything about a client’s lifestyle: what medications they take, their food preferences, who cooks for them, what times of day they eat, where they shop for food, when they go to sleep, when they wake up. That helps me design an individual plan that works for them in their situation.”
Medication, especially cancer-fighting drugs and chemotherapy, have side effects that not only affect one’s hunger but can rob the body of vitamins and metals, she says.
“I usually start with looking at the medication, because there are so many side effects with medications especially in the cancer world. I take that all into consideration.”
Chemotherapy and radiation have awful side effects; few medical professionals soft-pedal their effects on one’s ability to eat.
“Taste buds actually change quickly and often when a patient is undergoing chemo and radiation,” the Michigan native says. “With any treatment, you weigh the benefits against the risk. The chemo removes cancer cells but it really impacts digestion. From the mouth, all the way to in and out of the body.”
The answer, Krieger said, is to eat soft foods like vegetable puree, mashed potatoes, and even tuna fish salad.
Other dishes Krieger and the American Cancer Society suggest, depending on the soreness of one’s throat: asparagus and scallion soup, black bean and corn salad; broccoli sunflower salad; butternut squash soup; California citrus greens salad with garlic dressing; carrot and apple soup; and creamy Irish soup.
“The biggest food area that should concern patients during surgery, radiation therapy or chemo treatments is protein,” she says. “Protein helps patients maintain muscle mass, which helps them maintain their strength.”
Cancer patients should eat “normal” nutritional foods like chicken, steak, sandwiches, eggs, cheese, and other items – until their systems can no longer handle it.
In addition to fighting fatigue, protein is easy to digest when it comes in the form of a protein shake, for instance. Smoothies don’t just have to consist of blended fruit, milk, and sugar. Adding powdered nutritional supplements makes delivering protein easy. Blended foods also provide fluids, a big consideration during cancer treatment.
“Fluids are important, because dehydration can put one back in the hospital,” Krieger says. “There are all kinds of electrolytic drinks on the market today that not only provide fluid but nutrients and electrolytes, such as Gatorade, Powerade, and other drinks. The market is filled with energy drinks, vitamin concoctions, and scientifically designed supplements from hemp, pea, soy, and other natural elements from companies like Nutren, Ensure, and Avmocal.
“The supplement industry is not all Federal Drug Administration approved,” Krieger says. “I work with patients on supplements and tell them that more is not necessarily better. Living on vitamins and water is not going to be a cure-all. They are just one part of a nutrition program.”
Recipes for those in cancer treatment are available online from Stanford Health Care and other websites. Though a good diet is vital to maintain strength in cancer patients, junk food is also linked to good morale, vital for recovery.
“With wheat grass, soy, other plain food, patients can get burned out, so you have to have variety,” Krieger says. “Then you have the other group that says, “I’m going to eat whatever I want. And they end up feeling slow and gross. I meet people in the middle, providing vegetables and protein but also including gelatin, puddings, ice cream, pie, cake, that food can be comforting, in their diets.”
“There are no foods off the table,” she says, “as long as they are healthy, but sometimes treating oneself improves one’s mood and outlook. Besides, there nothing wrong with treating oneself to ice cream if it soothes the burning in the throat.”