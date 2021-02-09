Everyone has heard the expression “can’t see the forest for the trees.” For many people living in the heavily populated Tampa Bay area, it’s not the trees obscuring the view … it’s the strip malls, condominiums and endless network of highways that seem to marginalize our greenspaces and impede access to nature.
Fortunately, tracts of wilderness are not as distant as we sometimes imagine. The area boasts an abundance of state and county parks offering various amenities. Visitors can choose from a variety of destinations based upon their interests, with parks that offer opportunities for bicycling and birding, boating and fishing, geo-seeking and picnicking, horseback riding and wildlife viewing, snorkeling and surfing, and shelling and swimming.
For hikers, there are countless trails to be found in Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties. For those hikers willing to venture a bit farther from home, the Central Region of the Florida Trail features a number of potential day hikes for weekend warriors.
Think of the Florida Trail as the Sunshine State’s Appalachian Trail. In fact, the two are cousins: Both are part of the National Trails System. Both are classified as National Scenic Trails. Officially known as the Florida National Scenic Trail, the trail is one of 11 National Scenic Trails within the United States. Stretching more than 1,300 miles and running from Big Cypress National Preserve in the southern tip of Florida to Gulf Islands National Seashore
in the Florida panhandle, the FT is run by the U.S. Forest Service. Because it travels through both public and private lands, it is managed by more than 76 partners throughout the state.
For hikers young and old, the FT provides a gateway to the natural beauty of Florida.
The FT is divided into four main geographic regions, including the Southern Region, the Central Region, the Northern Region and the Panhandle Region. Closest to the Tampa Bay area, the Central Region sees the FT traverse vast swathes of wilderness and conservation areas such as Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area, Cross Seminole Trail, Lower Wekiva River Preserve State Park, Seminole State Forest, Ocala National Forest, The Cross Florida Greenway, Withlacoochee State Forest, and Green Swamp Wild Management Area. The FT circles the Greater Orlando Metro Region, splitting into Eastern and Western corridors while it crosses palmetto and pine flatwoods, dense oak hammocks, rolling sandhills and floodplain forests.
The Florida Trail Association has developed a number of “Grab-and-Go Hikes.” These hikes are found on popular sections of the Florida Trail and suitable for planning a day hike or short backpacking trip. Following are “Grab-and-Go Hikes” in the Central Region:
Green Swamp West
Located between Lakeland and Dade City off U.S. 98, this is a 7-mile linear hike (one way). According to the Florida Trail Association, the Green Swamp is well known as an important source of Central Florida’s water. The Withlacoochee and Ocklawaha Rivers flow north from this scenic wilderness of pine, prairie, and cypress domes, while the Hillsborough and Peace Rivers flow south. The trail is generally dry as it crosses prairies and sandhills and meanders beneath tall pines. The FTA suggests taking two cars, parking one at each trailhead, to make a comfortable day hike.
Juniper Prairie Wilderness
The section of the trail is found in the Ocala National Forest, between Silver Springs and Ormond Beach. Hikers will walk nearly 9 miles through the Juniper Prairie Wilderness, offering views of the Big Scrub, the world’s largest sand pine scrub forest. There are no roads in this quiet stretch of wilderness. The trail stretches 8.9 miles (one way) and can be accomplished either as a day hike or an overnight backpacking trip.
Little Big Econ
Found between Oviedo and Chuluota, east of Orlando, this 4.9-mile linear stretch of trail was named one of the country’s most family-friendly hikes by the American Hiking Society. The winding path follows the Econlockhatchee River, offering views of the river from the bluffs, along with lush stands of palm trees, and bridge crossings over tributaries that feed the river. According to the FTA, from the Barr Street trailhead, it’s a 5.4-mile round trip to walk out to the pedestrian bridge over the river and back.
Preparing for a hike
Before setting out for your hiking adventure, the American Hiking Society offers 10 essential tips to make the experience rewarding and safe:
1. Wear well-fitting shoes or boots. Use appropriate footwear for happy feet.
2. Carry a paper map and a compass. Don’t depend on phones and GPS units.
3. Carry enough water for your trip. Knowing how to purify water on the trail is a plus.
4. Bring trail food. Calorie-dense foods provide fuel for the hike.
5. Pack rain gear. Florida weather can be unpredictable.
6. Bring a first aid kit.
7. Don’t forget additional safety items, including a light, something you can use to start a fire, and something you can use to signal you need help, such as a whistle.
8. Pack a knife or multi-tool for emergencies.
9. Protect yourself from the Florida sun with sunscreen, sunglasses and sun-protective clothing.
10. Consider carrying a lightweight space blanket for emergency shelter.
Segments of the Florida Trail are easily accessible to those living in the Tampa Bay area. To explore it and experience the Sunshine State’s wild side, hikers can utilize various resources available to find and use the Florida Trail, such as the FT ArcGIS map, Forest Service kmz files, and the Florida Trail Association. To explore these resources, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/fnst/home or www.floridatrail.org.