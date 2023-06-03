Looking for a fresh idea for your next dinner or party? Home cooks, rejoice! Explore Pinellas County’s neighborhood markets for to-go meals and global ingredients as well as shopping at the local market vendors in Gulfport (Tuesday) and Corey Avenue (Sunday), and Downtown St. Petersburg Saturday Market (October through May).
For a one-stop global boost, check out Fresh Market and Trader Joe’s who sell Asian, Mexican and other international delights. Season that recipe with a trip to Savory Spice (Chimichurri Churrasco, Peruvian Chile Lime Seasoning) or Spice & Tea Exchange (curry blends, Italian Street Spice). Ted Peters Smoked Fish, J&K Seafood, Ward’s Seafood, Nachman's Seafood Market & Smokehouse, Salty Pelican Seafood Market & Smokehouse and Key West Fish Exchange purvey the freshest seafood for your international recipe plus delectable condiments and sauces.
Dining global by shopping local markets is trending. Food is a window to cultural diversity, and more than ever, consumers want to taste what’s in that window.
According to grocery trade publications, eight in ten meals are sourced from home and growing. Shoppers want prepared options that are healthy and globally inspired according to a report from The Food Industry Association, especially Asian (Japanese, Thai, Korean), Greek and Latin favorites. The Settlement Cookbook was once the go-to bible for international recipes; today, there are thousands of cookbooks to choose from.
Says Ester Venouziou, an expert in local food vendors who participate in her Shopapalooza Festival and Local Shops1 events: “The dining scene in Pinellas has exploded since I first moved here in 2003, but especially in the past 10 with so much to choose from: Italian and Chinese, of course, which were always staples here, but now we have Mexican, Japanese, Thai, Puerto Rican, Korean, Greek/Mediterranean, Indian and Caribbean, among others.”
Consumers rave about the experience.
For Gerald Notaro, shopping specialty food markets is nostalgic: “I love it because the products are imported and authentic, brands you don’t see in grocery stores and it recreates the shopping, sensory experience from our earlier lives. My go-to delights are homemade Italian sausage, Italian cookies and cakes, canned tomatoes for sauce, tinned anchovies, grated and whole pecorino Romano cheese, imported provolone and mozzarella, frozen ravioli and imported dried pastas, liver and other organ meats.”
Deb Carson loves to cook, and the specialty markets help her whip up new recipes and family favorites: “Pinellas County is now more diverse than ever, so we have lots more cuisines to sample at restaurants and markets. I love Spanish Serrano ham at the Latin markets, cheeses and sesame cookies from Ippolito Italian deli, poppy seed hamantaschen and rye bread from Jo-El’s and Turkish delight candy and pistachio pastries from the Middle Eastern markets.”
St. Petersburg
Bacchus Wine Bistro — Order ahead and take home French wine, charcuterie, French country salads, duck saucisson, savory cheeses, crackers, breads and more. Visit https://bacchusstpete.com/.
Brick Street Farms — The best organic leafy greens and veggies, plus Gulf Coast breads, grass-fed meats, St. Pete Ferments Spicy Kimchi, Thai Peanut Sauce and other local savories. Visit https://brickstreetfarms.com.
Brooklyn South — Choose from a smorgasbord of quality Imported cheeses and cured meats. Call 727-914-4967.
Kalamazoo Olive Co. — Balsamic vinegar from fig to lemon, kalamata olives, globally sourced olive oils, tapenades and more can be ordered online as well. Visit https://kalamazooolive.com.
Jo-El’s Kosher Deli Market and Café — Oy, bring me a knish, chopped liver, lox, herring and salami with a shmear and bagel. Please. Visit https://www.stpetedeli.com.
Mazzaro’s Italian Market — The King Kong of Italian Markets! In addition to Ippilito’s and Decosmo, find imported cheeses, meats, olive, fresh breads (ciabatta, pugliese, focaccia) and pastries, bruschetta toppings, prepared Italian entrees from cannelloni to lasagna, hundreds of Italian products and home-made pasta and ravioli. Visit https://mazzarosmarket.com.
Mi Caretta — Discover Colombian cuisine in St. Pete at this wonderful bakery and resto to dine in or take home, including arepas, Colombian sausage with corn cake, seafood, tripe and flan. Visit https://www.micarretarestaurante.com.
Pam’s Roti & Caribbean Market — Authentic home-style Island dishes (jerk chicken wrap, roti, curry shrimp or goat), dhal, channa, Jamaican beef patties and beers (Kalik). Visit https://www.caribbeanrotishop.com.
Phoenicia Mediterranean Market — Lebanese, Turkish, Armenian and Greek prepared foods and ingredients from kebabs to falafel. Call 727-289-8046.
Gulf Beaches
Odi’s Mediterranean Kitchen — Take home gyros, grilled veggies, Greek salads, tabbouleh, hummus, falafel, dolmades, baba ghanoush, grape leaves, gyros and the best rice pudding in town. Visit https://www.odiskitchen.com.
The Helm Provisions & Coastal Fare — This business combines collaborative market, raw bar, and restaurant and features provisions and dishes to go. Visit helmtampabay.com.
Largo
The Amish Country Store — Near Largo Medical Center, it’s a favorite stop for cheeses (Cooper American), sandwiches, prepared dishes (chicken pot pie soup, stuffed cabbage with tomato sauce, candy, sticky buns and other Pennsylvania Dutch favorites such as Lebanon and Sweet Lebanon Bolognas, pickled eggs and beets, Turkey Hill Tea, cheese curds, country sausages and more. Call 727-587-9657.
London Pride British Shop — All hail the king with a bit of Marmite or Haywards Pickled Onions, pasties, Winston’s Irish Bangers, black pudding, haggis, clotted cream, proper tea, English jams and more. If you’re lucky, the fish and chips food truck will be serving in the parking lot. Visit https://www.londonpride.com.
Clearwater
Sara's Mediterranean Food Market — This Clearwater favorite has all your favorite products (hummus), desserts (baklava) and produce (sour plums in April) plus to-go dishes including kebobs, baba ghanoush, eggplant salad and other out-of-this world delights. Call 727-474-7818.
Ward’s Seafood — Dating to the 1950s, Ward’s Seafood is a family-owned business built on the tradition of selling “the freshest fish in town,” according to the website. You’ll find a fantastic selection of seafood there, including grouper filet, live blue crab, live Maine lobster, Blue Point Oysters, Prince Edward Island mussels, fresh steamers, and shrimp from medium to colossal. Visit https://www.wardsseafood.com.
Pinellas Park/Kenneth City
Decosmo Italian Market — Sandee Savarese has travelled Italy and loves this market. “When I want a taste of the Old Country, I head to DeCosmo Italian Market for la cosa reale. The owners, three brothers of immigrant parents, have taken care and attention to honor the food, tradition, and culture of Italy. I appreciate the variety of products from everyday homemade sausages to hard-to-find imported ingredients. The bakery selection is impressive; cannoli of course, but also delicate amaretto puffs, sesame cookies, and several types of biscotti. The deli has great sandwiches and panini choices, the cheese is amazing and there are prepared entrees. If you need a break, enjoy an espresso or gelato in the cafe. Tutto delizioso!” Visit https://decosmoitalianmarket.com.
El Toro Negro — The best homemade tortillas in town, pre-made dishes and an authentic Mexican grocery. Take home Mexican sodas, pastries and cervezas. Call 727-541-4901.
Mexico Lindo — Sopas, tamales, enchiladas, salsas and Mexican condiments at both this and the Clearwater location.
MD Oriental Market — Every Asian product imaginable including the freshest produce, live seafood, entrees (barbeque pork), rice and sushi to-go. Call 727-954-8876.
Seminole
Tung Fong Oriental Market — This Seminole Asian grocery store next to Jimmy’s Sushi is fun to explore for gifts, green tea, chocolate candies, savory sauces, Japanese sodas, rice seasonings and everything you need to make a great Asian meal. Call 727-393-6877.
Salty Pelican Seafood Market & Smokehouse — Owners Kris & Suzanne Sahr specialize in fresh seafood, meat, beer & wine selections and a line of exclusive Smoked Fish Spreads & sauces. Visit https://www.saltypelicanseafood.com.
Belleair
Belleair Market — Chris Scott took ownership of this business in 2014, renovating the space and making improvements to enhance the experience of his patrons. Offering home cooked meals and must-have gift items, the market is known for its catering, gourmet food, an amazing fine wine selection, craft beers, and a walk-in cigar humidor. Visit https://belleairmarket.dudaone.com.