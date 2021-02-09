PINELLAS COUNTY — Preparing for retirement can be a daunting task for seniors and their families under normal circumstances. Doing so during a worldwide pandemic can be downright scary.
Palm Harbor based financial planner Celine Pastore has been through the agony of dealing with one parent suffering from Alzheimer’s while another had to go into a nursing home as her family helplessly watched everything they had worked so hard for dwindle away, and it was during that difficult time she decided to dedicate her career to helping families avoid going through a similar situation that she did.
“I was a business owner and a consultant to financial advisors, and I learned the good the bad and the ugly of these situations,” Pastore, founder and principal of SimplePath Retirement, said. “Eleven years ago, my dad went into a facility for Alzheimer’s and it was very traumatic for the family and a wakeup call for all of us. I felt like it changed my life and led me to devote the rest of my life and my career to helping seniors and their families avoid this kind of sad situation.”
Pastore, who also operates SimplePath Wealth Management and SimplePath Insurance and Tax Planning, said she utilizes her expertise as a fiduciary as well as her own personal experiences to help retirees and their family members deal with the adjustment to retired life long before it’s time to stop working.
“Our main focus is preparing people for retirement to make sure they are set up for success,” Pastore said, noting she often begins working with clients up to 15 years before they are ready to retire. “And we don’t just include the retirees in our planning. We include the kids, the parents and the grandparents. We like to say we are a multi-generational firm.”
Pastore said her first piece of advice is to identify where your sources of income are coming from and get a handle on your expenses.
“When you first retire you want to get a handle on your expenses,” she said. “You want to identify your living expenses like mortgages, insurance and health care, and your lifestyle expenses, like travel and dining out and gifts to the grandkids. Make sure your living expenses are covered in some type of fixed income, like social security or a pension, because once the income stops you have no way to increase expenses. Your lifestyle expenses will fluctuate based on your income.”
Pastore also pointed out that one of the biggest expenses for retirees is taxes.
“It’s very common that I see more taxes and more expenses for retirees than when they were working,” she said. “So, I recommend diversifying your tax savings before you retire. Have money in a brokerage account but also in the bank, where it is tax free. Don’t have all your money in an IRA. Have some in a regular bank account. That way if you need to pull money out for a home renovation or a trip or medical expenses, you can pull it out of the bank instead of an IRA where you would take a big tax hit.”
Pastore cautions seniors to avoid taking on more risk than you can afford. “Don’t try to find that next Apple (stock),” she said. “It’s more important you transition assets from growth to income.”
When it comes to financial planning for retirees Pastore, who recently received a prestigious Woman’s Choice Award for financial advisors from the Voice of Women, boils it down to what she calls the ‘3 Ps’: clarify your purpose, seek professional advice and have a plan.
“The biggest mistake my parents made is they never sought professional advice,” she said. “And it really put a damper on all of us. Losing everything is no way to enjoy retirement, and that’s why I work with people to help prevent the same thing from happening. It’s a cause that’s very near and dear to my heart.”
For more information on financial planning for seniors, visit simplepathretirement.com or call 727-304-6000.
