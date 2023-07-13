During hurricane season, identifying where to secure your boat and planning ahead is the key to protecting it
According to a 2022 report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the state continues to lead the nation in boat ownership and has passed the mark of 1 million registered recreational vessels. As of last year, Pinellas alone had more than 53,000 registered recreational vessels, putting it in the top five counties in the state — and second only to Miami-Dade (74,622). That’s a lot of boats.
“Crossing the million mark just confirms what we always knew: Florida is the top state for boaters,” said Maj. Rob Beaton, Boating and Waterways Section Leader.
During hurricane season, responsible boat owners know that it is important to dedicate special attention to securing their boat as part of their overall hurricane plan. Should a major storm make landfall in the Tampa Bay area, boat owners can expect havoc. According to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, powerful winds can scatter boats ashore, and smashing seas can sink or damage them. Storm surges can even lift entire floating docks above their pilings or knock boats off their cradles.
“There are essentially three areas to consider when it comes to hurricane preparedness,” said Karen Miller, USCG Auxiliary 11-1 Clearwater, Flotilla Staff Officer – Public Education. “The first one is pre-storm preparation and precautions — what you need to do to secure your boat prior to the storm. Then, what you should or should not do during the storm. And what you need to do to recover after the storm and what to expect when you get back on the water.”
Miller share important information about hurricane preparedness for boat owners. She said that by the time a hurricane warning advisory is posted, it may already be too late to plan for your boat. Have a plan in place in advance.
“If you keep your boat in dry stack storage, ask the marina management what their suggestions are,” Miller said. “If you have a small boat that’s kept in the water, get it out.”
The real threat is storm surge, not wind.
“Wind-driven storm surges of 10 feet or more are possible with a hurricane,” Miller said. “Even in areas that do not experience hurricane-force winds, there could still be a significant surge. A study by MIT after Hurricane Gloria found that boats are safest on land. Even if a boat is blown off its jack stands, the damage is likely to be less severe than if it were skewered by a piling or bashed against a dock for several hours. Small open boats are especially vulnerable and should be placed on trailers and taken inland. Floating docks allow boats to rise with the surge if pilings are sufficiently tall — at least a foot or two above the predicted surge.”
For those with bigger boats that must remain in the water, Miller offers some helpful ideas.
“Add lots of extra fenders,” she said. “If your boat is not at a floating dock, remember to make sure the fenders are adjusted for the surge. Use nylon mooring lines to take advantage of the stretch, but, at the same time, be aware of the stretch. Use lots of chafing gear. You want to make sure all points where wind and/or water can enter are secured.”
She said boat owners should take down and tie down anything that can rip, blow away or act like a missile. That could include biminis, flags, cushions, and boat hooks.
The truth is that most marinas aren’t equipped to pull all their boats. That means that many at fixed docks will likely still be in the water when a hurricane comes ashore. Miller said that a study showed as many as half the boats at docks that were damaged in Hurricane Fran could have been saved by using better dock lines — lines that were longer, larger, arranged better, and better protected against chafing.
“Larger diameter lines should be used to resist chafe and excess stretching,” she explained. “Use the next larger size line that you normally use. For example, a 32-foot boat that normally has 1/2-inch lines should have 5/8-inch lines for a hurricane.”
She added that lines should also be longer to accommodate the surge but must still be taut enough to prevent the boat from being bashed against the dock.
“The best technique is to run lines to more distant posts and pilings. Chafe protectors are essential on all lines. Nylon line stretches under load, which is good, but this stretching also puts a line at considerable risk for failure where it chafes against chocks, pilings, and pulpits. Polyester lines resist chafe, and the new polyester chafe protectors also work well. If you need chafe protection quickly, use a section of garden hose or use duct tape to secure several layers of heavy canvas to the lines.”
For boats staying in the water, boat owners should remove canvas covers, bimini tops, outriggers, antennas, anchors, and portable davits. Remove cowl vents and seal the openings, and duct tape instrument covers over gauges to secure them from blowing away. Take the ship’s papers and any valuables home for safekeeping.
And the most important tip according to Miller: Don’t even think about staying aboard your boat in a hurricane.
“It’s too dangerous, and there’s nothing you can do anyway.”
After the storm, patience could save your life.
“Don’t try to enter damaged boathouses until authorities say it is safe to do so,” Miller said. “Similarly, don’t try to reach your boat if it has been forced into the water and is surrounded by debris.”
Miller stresses the importance of waiting until authorities have made safe access available.
“If your boat has sunk, there is a possibility of electrical discharge, oil and fuel pollution, sharp edges, as well as instability. If the boat has been washed in-land and is stranded, be careful since there may be power lines, harmful debris, and dangerous wildlife in the area. With sunken boats, there are probably fuel spills.”
When authorities allow access, remove as much equipment as possible to protect it from looters or vandals. “Protect the boat from weather exposure, leaks, mildew, dry mud, etc.,” she said. “Regardless of the boat’s condition, it should be cleaned and dried out. If the engine and other machinery have been submerged or gotten wet, it should be ‘pickled’ by flushing with fresh water and then filling with diesel fuel or kerosene. If your boat is sunk or must be moved by a salvage company, let your insurance company assist with the arrangements. Do not sign any salvage or wreck removal contracts without first getting approval from your insurance claims staff.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced May 25 it is is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms, of which five to nine will become hurricanes and one to four will reach major hurricane strength. Major hurricanes have sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.
Forecasters predict a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above normal season and 30% chance of a below normal season.
“As we saw with Hurricane Ian, it only takes one hurricane to cause widespread devastation and upend lives,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell in a NOAA press release. “So regardless of the number of storms predicted this season, it is critical that everyone understand their risk and heed the warnings of state and local officials. Whether you live on the coast or further inland, hurricanes can cause serious impacts to everybody in their path. Visit ready.gov or listo.gov for readiness resources, and get real time emergency alerts by downloading the FEMA App. Actions taken today can save your life when disaster strikes. The time to prepare is now.”