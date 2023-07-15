Cost, availability of homeowner’s insurance is the biggest barrier to buying homes in today’s market
Rising interest rates, soaring insurance costs and a close call with Hurricane Ian last year have created the perfect storm when it comes to changes in the real estate market in Pinellas County this year.
“Rising interest rates have definitely impacted sales of homes priced under $1 million,” said Martha Thorn, team leader of the Thorn Collection a Coldwell Banker real estate office located in Indian Rocks Beach and Dunedin.
“If something is brand new or newly renovated, it can sell very quickly,” she said. “But people buying in this price range can’t get equity loans at reasonable rates to do any type of rehab work.”
Thorn referenced a renovated home in St. Petersburg with an asking price of $250,000, which had 26 offers the first day it went on the market.
In the luxury market, Thorn says one of the biggest barrier to buying homes, especially those on the water, is the availability and cost of insuring those properties.
Stephanie Walker, personal lines manager at Lancaster Insurance, says the insurance crisis in Florida is hitting all homeowners seeking insurance, not just waterfront properties.
Walker, who has been in the insurance business for more than 40 years, says the availability of homeowner’s policies and the skyrocketing costs are unprecedented.
“I thought things were bad after Hurricane Andrew,” she said. “But this is way worse.”
According to Walker, premiums for homeowner’s policies are outrageous.
“I’m having to inform people who live in waterfront homes that their premiums are jumping as high as $35,000 to $40,000 a year,” she said. “Never in my life have I seen things this bad.”
“Insurance has killed the waterfront market, but not in all areas,” Thorn said.
She said that in Belleair Beach sales have dropped dramatically, while Island Estates in Clearwater has just three houses available for sale right now.
For those able to purchase a luxury home, amenities are an important part of their homebuying decision.
Some of the amenities people are looking for in buying homes in Pinellas County include outdoor entertainment areas including kitchens, according to Thorn.
Swimming pools and spas remain extremely popular for people moving down to Florida from the north, she said. Especially homes on the water.
“Waterfront homes without pools are much more difficult to sell,” Thorn said. “And the ease in maintaining pools has definitely improved.”
She said that bright white kitchens are once again popular, and more and more people are looking for home theaters.
An interesting phenomenon that Thorn has seen recently is people wanting to buy homes fully furnished, due to delays over the past year in getting furniture.
Thorn’s advice to homeowners planning to sell their homes is to update the property as much as possible and consider “staging” the home, by having a professional come in and declutter and decorate a home to make it as appealing as possible to potential buyers.
“It can make all the difference in the world,” she said.