Tampa Bay Watch strives to safeguard the regional watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs and outreach initiatives
Tampa Bay Watch is more than just a steward of our precious bay and surrounding environment. It’s a community organization that sponsors events designed to bring the people closer to the bay.
With more than 30,000 members and 3,000 volunteers, Tampa Bay Watch is the premier group for activating the community to preserve the bay and its wildlife habitat.
If you’re not familiar with Tampa Bay Watch, communications manager Rachel Arndt offers this description: “The core of our organizational development is to energize the community, young and old, to take a leading role in the recovery of the Bay. Throughout our 30 years of existence, we have found that people really, truly want to make a difference in the health of the bay and are looking for a way to contribute.
“Tampa Bay Watch is a small group of environmental scientists and educators who provide the critical science and coordination necessary to create projects and invite community groups, schools, youth programs and others to do hands-on construction. We have coordinated more than 250,000 volunteers, students and campers, installed 15,000 oyster reef ball units and 2,500 tons of oyster shell to create miles of oyster shell reef communities, planted more than 1 million salt marsh grass plants to restore 250 acres of coastal tidal ponds to Tampa Bay.”
But it’s not just about the science of protecting the bay. Tampa Bay Watch also sponsors activities that engage the community in a fun way.
Snorkeling and scallops, anyone?
Take the upcoming Great Bay Scallop Search on Saturday, Aug. 19, for example. Easily Tampa Bay Watch’s most popular event, volunteers are invited to participate by snorkeling selected areas in Boca Ciega and Lower Tampa Bay for ever-elusive bay scallops.
“The goal of the event is to monitor and document the health and status of the bay scallop population,” Arndt said. “We mainly recruit volunteers with shallow draft boats, but we also have limited spots for canoes and kayaks. We also accept registrations from snorkelers without boats, but participation depends on a boater having room for you aboard their vessels.”
Tampa Bay Watch just wrapped up the 18th annual Tarpon Rodeo on June 16, and the 2023 event was highly successful. Thirty-six teams cruised the waters of Tampa Bay in search of the environmentally important Atlantic Tarpon in this all-release fishing tournament. Some $128,370 was raised during the tournament to fund various scientific and volunteer projects.
Mark your calendar for June 7, 2024, if you’d like to join the next tarpon hunt.
Arndt said it was difficult to pinpoint the most effective events for preserving the health of the bay, but she added that much of the focus is on engaging kids as future stewards.
“Our large-scale environmental education program, Estuary EDventures, is designed for students about the watershed, environmental issues, and our marine environments including the Tampa Bay estuary,” she said. “Estuary EDventures focuses on estuary dynamics through activities such as the ‘Plankton Encounter’, where students use microscopes to study some of the smallest animals and plants that play an integral role in estuary and ocean health.
“Other programs include biodiversity studies through our Classroom Vessel Otter Trawl and Seining program. The goal of the program is to develop students’ commitment to their local environment by increasing their understanding of the function of the Tampa Bay estuary.”
There is still much to accomplish in protecting the Bay, Arndt said, and Tampa Bay Watch is working to be on the forefront of providing solutions.
“The health of the bay is suffering from the effects of development from widespread population growth, environmental disasters such as Piney Point, and reoccurring red tide events,” she said. “Public education is key, and we believe that everyone can make a difference with the health of the bay in their backyards.”
Tampa Bay Watch opened a second facility, the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, in July
2020. The Discovery Center’s unique location on the St. Pete Pier provides a platform to share
educational exhibits and experiences with visitors from our community and around the world.
Guests can explore our exhibit gallery, participate in a sustainable dissection, or take an eco-tour led by knowledgeable educators.
Standard memberships begin as low as $25 a year and offer several benefits, including unlimited free admission to the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center on the St. Pete Pier, exclusive member events, and discounts. You can get more information at www.tampabaywatch.org.