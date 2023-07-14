From Gulf to Bay, here are tips and resources for your once-in-a-lifetime event
Is your dream wedding a sunset on the beach? Lucky for you, Pinellas County serves up award-winning views and beaches perfect for tying the knot with your toes — or Manolo Blahnik white satin sandals — in the sand. But how to begin?
Gather your ideas from websites and magazines, referrals from trusted friends and create a mood board or a book of wants and desires. Plan a budget with your parents or fiancé, and plan ahead for booking services and rooms. Consider your guest list. Out-of-towners will need lodgings, and during season, that “wedding rate” may not be available. Do you want your ceremony on the beach and your reception in an event space, yacht or hotel?
Don’t panic, there’s help out there. You can DIY with apps like The Knot or hire a wedding planner to guide you through the maze of decisions, especially the wedding venue.
For outdoor beach weddings, avoid July-September unless it’s early or late in the day. The rules, restrictions and cost for beach permits vary by location — ask what you can and can’t do. A wedding planner or hotel can take care of this.
Luckily, there are dozens of excellent wedding planners to choose from who offer multiple all-inclusive wedding packages, officiants, photographers and locations for a tropical beach weddings. Choose wisely. Ask for photos and testimonials, then ask for a list and price for services and resources they will use for your special day. Among the best? Florida Beach Banquets hosts your reception in Courtyard Hall or Boca Ciega Ballroom. Other good choices are Gulf Beach Weddings, On the Move Wedding, Weddings on a Whim, Tide the Knot Weddings and Events, and Event Rentals and Elegant Affairs by Design, who team up with Suncoast Watersports for a three-hour charter on the Compass Rose to Sand Dollar Island.
Craft your beach wedding so it’s an effortless masterpiece, from the calligraphy on your invites to the party favors.
Use your stylist or hire a wedding specialist for bridal party hair and make-up. For an exquisite wedding cake or cupcakes, look no further than Wandering Whisk, Tampa Bay Cake Company, Chantilly Cakes, Cake Confection, Cakes by Carolyn or HaleLife Bakery. Help your guests arrive in style to and from the beach with a limo, party bus or better yet, Star Trolley’s elegant white, full-service and air-conditioned vehicles. For the ring, David Reynolds or Diny’s Jewelers can help your ring finger glitter.
More helpful tips
ATTIRE — Make it casual or sophisticated, as long as it reflects your personal style.
You might want two outfits, ladies, one for the beach and one for the reception. Trending now is island beachwear, Polynesian patterns or colorful flowers as opposed to wearing bright white, but you can opt for vintage cocktail (ArtPool) or exquisite retro (ReTreat, De-signer Consigner). Find a traditional bridal dress at the White Closet Bridal Company, David’s Bridal, AB2B Boutique (All Brides To Be) or the Dressing Room.
Grooms are opting for tuxes and simple, light suits with fresh flair and nature-driven color palettes. Popular sand and blues are perfect compliments for your color theme accented by cufflinks, tie bars, ties, boutonnieres, socks, pocket squares, bowties and ties. You can buy or rent. Check out Sacino’s Formalwear, Men’s Wear-house or Sartorial Inc.
FLOWERS/DÉCOR — Pick a primary and accent color, your favorite flower for bouquet and centerpieces and add something borrowed, something blue … or not!
Add scented flowers (lavender) and herbs to your bouquet and lighting to your floral displays. Ask if they can do a floral ceremony arch for the vows and your bride/groom table (Save The Date Florida). Want a masterpiece? Bruce Wayne Floral’s signature look is lush floral designs created using the fresh, seasonal blooms for lavish, romantic, tropical, French country garden, boho chic or old Florida traditional designs. Seminole Florist, Green Bench and Rose Garden Florists can help realize your blooming dreams. After the wedding, Red’s Shadow Flower Preservationist can transform your bridal bouquet into a work of resin art. For décor and table design, you can count on So Cool Events, Elegant Affairs By Design, Set And Styled Curated Rentals and Rent All City.
MUSIC — Pick your playlist, audition bands and DJs at events and get a contract.
For the beach wedding, be sure to find a musician with their own sound system and battery-powered set-up. With any luck, they can power the mike for your ceremony as well. Think about your tastes but also what traditions (the Hora!) or music your family and guests might like (no hip-hop). Let them know attire for the event and provide the playlist in advance with a timetable for the event (first dance, cake cutting, timed breaks).
VENUES — Choose a beach near your reception location for easy logistics.
Your hotel event manager can help plan beach access/permits. There are two fantastic Dunedin locations. The historic waterfront Fenway Hotel has a rooftop bar and banquet room for receptions and a stellar menu. Bon Appetit is a traditional favorite on the water with an adjacent hotel. Honeymoon Beach is a bit more remote, but equally picturesque for exchanging vows and hosting an alfresco celebratory picnic.
In Clearwater Beach, the new JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa is the picture-perfect setting for a beach or lawn wedding. The ceremony fee includes white garden chairs, a fruit-infused water station, bridal ready room, an event manager and a reception in the Pallavi or Kiran Ballrooms where you can enjoy a bespoke menu, wedding packages for every budget and exquisite customized décor. An elegant alternative is the Sandpearl, or a more casual affair at Palm Pavilion or yacht club. In Sand Key, the Sheraton Sand Key Resort boasts thirteen acres of beach on the Gulf.
In Treasure Island and Madeira Beach, popular wedding venues with views and beach access include Treasure Island Beach Resort, the Bilmar, the Fusion and Cambria Hotels. You can rent the Sunset Beach Pavilion or enjoy the Club at Treasure Island’s menu and glorious view. West Events is a polished, rustic space for first-class weddings, located across from the beach. They have an impeccable list of resources to make your special day memorable from cake to invites and design. In St. Pete Beach, Upham and Pass-a-Grill are beautiful “I do” settings as are hotel beaches at the Tradewinds Island Resort and Don CeSar Hotel, who make getting married effortless.
Although not technically the beach, downtown St. Pete has dozens of waterfront options. You can exchange vows on The Pier or Straub Park, then party hearty at the reimagined Vinoy, glamorous Birchwood Hotel with rooftop bar or Red Mesa’s historic firehouse with the help of their event planners. A party boat is a perfect coastal setting for a wedding. Ex-change vows along the beach on a Starlite Cruise from Pasadena or Clearwater Beach where you and your guests can toast, dine and dance. Charter Finders picks up and drops off at The Cambria Hotel, and you can get married at the beach or on a private yacht such as the 84’ luxury cruiser, complete with private chef.
In addition to these popular beach locations, check out Safety Harbor Resort & Spa, Gulfport Casino and Redington’s The Civitan House. For more details on the beaches, go to https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/article/beach-weddings.
WEDDING CHECKLIST
Wedding Planning/Design
Invites (Print/Design/Calligraphy)
Venues (Indoor/Outdoor)
Beach Venues/Permits
Rentals — Chairs/Signs/Aisle Pieces
Attire & Rings
Hair & Make-Up
Flowers & Decor
Photographer/Videographer
Music (Ceremony, Reception)
Officiant
Food & Drink
The Cake
Transportation
Gift Registry