If you love sandy toes and sunset glows, why not turn your beach condo into the ultimate coastal paradise? Pass on the Barbicore, nautical and boho chic decor for a Floribbean feel with color, texture, accessories and other coastal design elements to create rooms with a timeless, beachy aesthetic.
Shop Till You Drop
Look for inspiration on Pinterest, then find your heart’s desire at these local shops.
On Clearwater Largo Road, Largo’s Coastal Market 607 is a treasure trove worthy of Neptune, from the blue metal octopus wall sculpture to the teal and sand colored cabinet adorned by a jellyfish lamp and glass buoy. Help your fur-baby stay salty with food/water bowls set in mini-surfboards or indulge your little mermaid with shell-encrusted plant pots. Cooks will love the wave-painted cutting boards and flamingo dishes and glassware.
In Seminole, Sign of the Dolphin’s whimsical wall décor, glass and metal turtles, lively fish wall sculptures, cool lamps/nightlights and kooky kitchen/barware carry on the coastal theme. Dwellings on the Boulevard is a cornucopia of seaworthy delights including pictures of seabirds or fish, glass candle jars adorned with shells, suncatchers and accessories including glass holders, ocean-themed side tables or lamps, seashell upholstered chairs, seahorse sculptures and more.
For sea and sand-colored candles, pillows, kitchenware, shell wreathes, bed and bath linens, knick knacks and outdoor accessories, browse Home Goods for both seasonal shell and coastal-inspired items. Gulfport’s Beach House 5317 features magical mobiles, original coastal art from pelicans to mermaids, Florida-flavored beach signs (Exit to the Beach, Sunshine State of Mind, Honeymoon Island) and hand-painted tables and stools depicting palm trees and sea scenes.
Do you love beach glass? Find spectacular glass art at Safety Harbor’s Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass where you will discover Adam Kaser’s clownfish and seashells or Richard Satava’s moon jellyfish collection. You can find delightful paintings in the gallery for your beach condo, from John James Audubon’s Rosetta spoonbill to Karen Hoepting’s delightful flamingos. In downtown St. Pete, you’ll find mesmerizing aquatic glass treasures at Duncan McClellan Gallery or the gift shops at the Imagine Museum and Chihuly Collection.
Coastal Design Tips
If your happy place is the beach, serenity starts with these coastal design tips.
Let nature inspire your coastal vibe
Designers say that 90 percent of your home should reflect the ocean in hues of blues, grays and neutrals. Add textured pieces using natural materials like rope, seagrass and rattan in furniture made from wicker, rattan, or light, weathered woods, and fabrics. For rugs, choose straw, seagrass, or jute. Fabrics should be simple and devoid of shine.
Refresh with paint and wallpaper
Use a color thread throughout the house so you can move things around as the mood suits you. Multiple shades of blue are a neutral, but your best friend is a color palette brochure showing what accent colors (white, sand, pale pink, yellow) work well with the ocean blue of your choice. Those color swatches are also useful for shopping for accessories and bedding. Play to the coastal theme with custom wallpaper (crabs, flamingos) in a powder room or stick on accent wallpaper in a bedroom. Pale blues and teals keep the bedroom cool and cozy, while a pop of sunshine yellow on chairs in an ocean blue kitchen feels like a summer day.
Rejuvenate with window treatments, rugs and fabric
A beautiful, patterned rug can anchor a living room, and lend pizzazz to simple geometric leather sofas. Natural fabrics and rattan furniture pair well with palm trees outside your condo. Personalize your gray, sand or pale blue sofa with seashell soft throws and pillows, sheer curtains with coastal patterns, palm tree shades or sand-colored vertical bamboo shades. Soft linen, cotton and alpaca fabrics and light wooden floors give your beach condo a coastal feel. Choose textiles and furnishings that are sun resistant near windows. Add a fun oyster shell-framed mirror and jute light fixtures to set the mood for reading 1,000 Leagues Under the Sea.
Personalize with art, accessories and collectibles
Spark up a focal point with your aquarium, nautical baskets of seashells or seafaring Hummel figurines. You can feature them on a mantelpiece or wall accent shelves. Keep the beach nearby with vases of sea grass and aqua glass beads. Create a scene on your table with ocean-scented candles, sea glass chandeliers and coastal antiques (especially dishes and pottery) unearthed at the Alley at Belleair Bluffs. Surfer chicks can hang their custom boards as art on the wall or turn their favorite longboard into a cocktail table. Flock your home with flamingos inside and out. Vintage coastal prints and art with nautical inspiration (flowing curve or waves) also add to the ambiance.
Bring the outdoors in and the indoors out
Maximize your view of the water by arranging your furniture with the Gulf as a focal point so the stunning view becomes part of the room. The outdoor furniture should also feel like indoor furniture, with crisp white and blue flair and an outdoor table set for sunset cocktails or your next Scrabble play-off. Remote controlled statement lighting fixtures in ocean-inspired shapes and a good Jimmy Buffet playlist help set the mood as day melts into night. For seating, check out Amish Coastal Furniture in Seminole and the Chair Man in St. Pete Beach.