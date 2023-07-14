Founded in the 1960s, today’s members admit that it’s always been more about people than boats
The Island Estates Yacht Club is not a typical yacht club, boasting members with large boats and even larger dues.
The club, which was started in the late 1960s and became incorporated in 1975, still has some of the first members, who tell tales of voyages to distant lands many years ago.
But to be a member of the club now, all one really needs is a desire for camaraderie and a love of boats and adventure.
“Anyone can become a member,” said Commodore Scott Lefebvre. “You don’t need to live on Island Estates, you don’t even need to own a boat.”
This yacht club also does not have boat slips or a club house.
Many of the original members have put their boating days behind them, but the 55-member group is looking to revitalize the organization and get back out to sea.
The group meets monthly at various locations, including the Belleair Country Club and the Dunedin Golf Club.
Lefebvre, who lives in Tarpon Springs, joined the club when a former neighbor moved to Island Estates and joined. He says he finds the group to be friendly and fun.
“Members enjoy the social aspect and camaraderie,” he said. “And many of the friendships formed through this club have been going on for decades.”
One of the club’s most popular annual events is its “Blind Auction,” which will take place Oct. 15 at the Dunedin Golf Club.
Lefebvre said the event starts out much like the old “Let’s Make a Deal” game show, where audience members are given fake money for items they may have with them or on their person, like scarves, nail clippers and other miscellaneous items.
They then use that “money” to bid on wrapped items, which may or may not be of value.
“We’ve had some real ‘zonkers’ in the past,” Lefebvre said. “But there are also some good items, and some items that keep coming back from year to year.”
Some of the other events the club hosts are boat rides on some of the larger local rental boats, sunset poolside potluck dinners and visits to shows at local theaters.
Also, unlike some local yacht clubs, which can cost $25,000 or more a year to be a member, the Island Estates Yacht Club is inexpensive to join, with an initial payment of $200 and annual dues of just $100.
Lefebvre said that one of his goals as commander is to recruit some new, younger members to keep the club afloat and perhaps get back to its boating heritage, by having more boat owners as members.
For more information on the Island Estates Yacht club, visit www.islandestatesyc.org.