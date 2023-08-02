Whether parents want to believe it or not, summer break is quickly coming to an end, as schools in Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties are set to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Fortunately, for parents who returned to the office as the pandemic waned, and those who never had the option, there’s a wide variety of after-school programs available for elementary school aged children, from traditional YMCA activities to music and foreign language classes.
With opening day two weeks away, here’s a handful of options for parents looking for a little after-school assistance with their little ones.
The YMCA of the Suncoast offers several before and after school care programs from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their facilities in Citrus, Hernando, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. Programs include homework time, sports, games, team building and arts and crafts projects and other activities that help kids “learn, grow and thrive,” according to the website.
The in-house programs are offered on school-out days and during all holiday breaks, and all of the Y’s elementary school programs are licensed through the Pinellas and Pasco Licensing Board and are contracted with the Early Learning Coalition to provide subsidized care, according to the website.
“There is flexibility to accommodate various age groups and support all of our children enrolled,” the website states. “The YMCA maintains the highest standards of safety to ensure your child’s well-being is in good hands at our facilities.”
For more information on the YMCA of the Suncoast’s after school programs, including facility locations visit YMCASuncoast.org/afterschoolcare.
Girls Inc. of Pinellas is the local branch of a network of nonprofits that offer research-based programs for girls ages 6-18, and the organization’s After School Enrichment Program is designed “to support your daughter’s daily learning to maximize success,” according to their website.
The center, which is based in Pinellas Park, provides after school transportation to their facility from more than a dozen area schools, including Cross Bayou Elementary, Plato Academy, Walsingham Elementary and Pinellas Park Elementary. And if the school is not listed, Girls Inc. officials will work to provide alternate transportation. The facility also features a Kids Café sponsored by Publix Super Market Charities, which provides the children with a daily snack that meets the FDA and health department standards for nutrition, the website states.
For more information on Girls Inc of Pinellas’ After School Enrichment Program, visit girlsincpinellas.org/afterschool.
Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center is a 3,000-square-foot indoor space located on the over-the-water walkway at the base of the new St. Petersburg Pier that offers after-school programs involving science experiments, animal interactions, ocean crafts and more, according to TBW Discovery Center.org. With traveling, hour-long after school featuring a marine theme and a maximum of 25 students, TBW Discovery Center programs are offered in the spring and fall semesters at select Pinellas County schools, and visits can be requested via email at tbwdeducation@tampabaywatch.org.
For more information, visit tbwdiscoverycenter.org/afterschool.
“Music is the universal language. Learn an instrument. Play in a band.” That’s the motto of the Universal Rock School. So if your kid is into music, the Seminole Boulevard-based school could be the perfect place for them to hone their inner Bono, Bon Jovi, Bon Iver, or Bonnie Raitt.
The school’s Afternoon Rock Star program offers group enrichment activities, including “learning to play an instrument in a rock band with other kids,” “learning the basics of music theory,” and “performing popular songs at our concerts,” for kids aged 5 and up, and the school also offers free after school pickup from select schools in Pinellas County. “Ranked as one of the county’s best programs, this is the program you’ve been hearing about!” the website touts. Guess you have to let your musically inclined kids see—and hear—for themselves! For more information visit universalrockschool.com/afterschoolprograms.
The goal of Language Mission is right in its name—to help elementary aged schoolchildren learn a new language. And with a variety of more than two dozen after school programs, from sports to theater to the arts, school founder Anabel Feliu-West is fulfilling her mission of providing high-quality, vital lessons for kids when they are at a critical stage in their lives.
“I truly believe if the person is not immersed, they don’t learn,” Feliu-West said of her method of teaching the entire curriculum in their chosen language, whether it’s Spanish, Italian, Polish, Greek, Chinese or German. “If you truly want to be fluent in a foreign language, you have to be immersed in it.”
She added that classes are available at her school, which opened last year, as well as at Forest Lakes, Northshore, Shore Acres and Ridgecrest elementary schools, and Feliu-West noted she recently added a pick-up service that has 16 schools on board.
Feliu-West said students range from Hispanic kids who want to learn their family’s heritage to Americans who wish to learn another language, even politicians looking to bone up on their multi-lingual skills.
“But they have one thing in common—they all want to learn.” she said.
For more information on the Language Mission school’s after school programs, visit languagemission.com.