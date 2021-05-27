TARPON SPRINGS — Soon after the coronavirus crisis began to overwhelm the country in March 2020, Tarpon Springs officials started to come up with ways to help business owners cope with the pandemic.
And while it was a total team effort, one person leading the charge was the city’s economic development manager, Karen Lemmons.
Lemmons, a Wisconsin native with a background in marketing and community development who’s worked in Tarpon for ten years, immediately began connecting with city officials and local merchants to come up with a plan of action to help businesses stay afloat during the yearlong drag on the economy.
“I can’t believe we survived,” Lemmons said recently from her new office in the Community Redevelopment Center building at 61 W. Tarpon Ave. “And I think we not only survived, but we flourished. It’s pretty unbelievable.”
The reasons why Pinellas County’s northernmost community, which is known for its iconic Sponge Docks and relies heavily on tourism dollars for economic support, came through the worst of the pandemic in relatively good shape are many. But most can be traced to the actions and programs implemented by Lemmons, the Board of Commissioners and staff to help alleviate the crushing weight of the pandemic.
“We focused on what we could do to help them right away,” she said. She quickly put together a flyer listing resources for business owners to utilize as well as repurposing the city’s monthly newsletter to include COVID-19 related programs and information. “Commissioner Connor Donovan then suggested we look into a grant program to help business owners, so we started the Small Business Endurance Grant program which was approved in early April 2020 and launched on April 23.”
Lemmons said the program, which saw more than 150 small business receive $1,000 checks within a few weeks of its launch, was “a monumental effort of the entire city staff to get it done.” She noted they “got a lot of positive responses from that, because we got a lot of money in people’s hands right away.”
The BOC also approved the Business Recovery Program, which allowed restaurants and retail shops to utilize outdoor space for shopping and dining. That highly successful program is set to expire August 1.
While she is quick to deflect credit for the efforts, there were things that Lemmons almost single-handedly started and maintained curing the crisis. She called and then visited merchants to gauge their needs and started a Facebook page initially geared toward restaurants offering takeout food that morphed into an invaluable resource for residents and visitors.
“When the restaurants closed, we put together a Facebook page of restaurants offering to-go food, and I put together a list of their addresses and emails from home one weekend,” she said. “And that took off.”
Indeed, today the Tarpon Springs Business Happenings page boasts nearly 2,000 members and provides daily updates and specials from a variety of local businesses, not just restaurants, though the humble Lemmons refuses to take credit for it.
“It was a team effort from everybody,” she insisted, adding, “I’m not going to take credit for everything.”
Lemmons mentioned one more important thing accomplished during the crisis — the launch of a marketing campaign last summer to “let people know we were open. It was a 12-week, $25,000 campaign we split with the merchants’ association called Rediscover Tarpon Springs where we did a lot of television and newspaper advertising, put billboards on I-4 and in the airport and made blue posters to replace the yellow COVID signs that had been in the windows of most businesses. It was a way to say, ‘We’re open, come rediscover us,’ and the analytics were good. The numbers showed it brought more people into the city.”
Today, Tarpon Springs is slowly emerging from the worst of the crisis, and things don’t look as bleak as they originally thought, according to Lemmons.
“We made it through and we’re better for it,” she said. “We have several new businesses opening, restaurants that opened before the pandemic are doing well and others figured out a way to get through.”
And despite all her efforts, she still refuses to take credit for the city’s recovery.
“We have a lot of unique challenges in Tarpon, but the businesses helped each other and that was great to see because they wanted each other to survive,” Lemmons said. “All I did was keep my ear to the ground and listen.”
Tarpon Mayor Chris Alahouzos, however, was quick to give credit where credit is due.
“We’re very fortunate to have city employees so dedicated to their job like Karen,” he said. “She did an awesome job communicating constantly with businesses and providing any information she could, constantly monitoring the operation of businesses and working with us every step of the way. I’d like to extend my gratitude to her for doing such an outstanding job helping us get through the many difficulties we faced during the last year.”