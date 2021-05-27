CLEARWATER — On a recent Saturday at about 10 p.m., Lina Teixeira went out on the high-rise balcony where she lives in downtown Clearwater and heard a band playing nearby.
"I literally put my shoes on and ran out. Because I knew who the band was. I went, and I sang and I danced for a half hour," said Teixeira, at her office suite off Cleveland Street, which only steps away from her high-rise.
She wasn't able to do that a year ago because of the pandemic.
"And the crowd was happy. It was a diverse crowd. We had every race and gender and it brings me great joy. It really does," said Teixeira, who is the Clearwater Merchants Association's government liaison and the former president.
She also is vice chair of the Clearwater Downtown Partnership and is in constant contact with city officials.
"I'm very involved. I'm a mother; I never let go. I'm kind of like a helicopter," said Teixeira, who has lived downtown with her husband, Frank, for about 2½ years.
Besides having a wearable-art business, she works from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday with her husband doing COVID studies on antibodies. They own a medical research company.
"That's the nursing part of me with the business. Then I'm the business person. You need to be able to move when the cheese gets moved," she said. "You can't be stagnant. Then the artist of me, which is very important to me, allows me to think outside the box," she said.
Being involved became important to Teixeira about 15 years ago when she was on vacation and brought her children to the Museum of Slavery and Emancipation in the Bahamas.
Her son started crying as he learned about an exhibit involving a cruel Portuguese slave owner. He asked why no one did anything about him.
"I thought, oh my God, I don't want my children to ever say that about me. Why didn't you do anything about it," Teixeira said.
That prompted her to get involved in parent teacher organizations, the downtown business district, the partnership and other civic activities.
She's proud of downtown merchants, noting that they could have chosen to start their businesses anywhere. For a while, she thought "we'd all give up."
"Because it was like, first we choose a challenge: Downtown. And now COVID; we got shut down for months. But with Mayor (Frank) Hibbard, who is so open to ideas, and his initiative to close down the streets, a miracle happened: We all stopped cooking in our offices and we went outside."
City officials closed Cleveland Street downtown in May for expanded dining.
"We created this community, not only out of merchants, but I know my neighbors from Waters Edge (condominiums)," she said. "I never did before because we were all inside. We manned up. We grew a pair. We embraced the American spirit of resilience," Teixeira said.
Whatever she can do show Clearwater in a positive light, she said she will do it.
"We've been given a bad rap. I think it's one of the best cities in the world. It just needs a little bit more work, that's all," she said.
Because she was juggling so many responsibilities, her husband suggested she needed to let go of something. She sold a wine bar that she owned.
Nevertheless, she continues to take on other tasks, such as addressing human trafficking. She wants to make sure the city has the facilities and service to deal with rescued victims.
"I'm finally getting traction on people allowing me to talk about it because it's a horrible conversation. I'm finally getting people to engage," she said.
Teixeira is also considering running again for City Council. She made an unsuccessful bid for a seat in last year's election.
Asked about what would be the optimum for Clearwater, Teixeira said "balance."
"It's not balanced yet," she said. "I look at Clearwater like I look at my art: Great bones. I can add to it. I can change it to make it what it should be. We are a little bit out of balance. In every way, actually. There is not a balance between taking care of our environment and responsible development. Both can simultaneously get together,” she said.
Born and raised Montreal, where she continued her education at Vanier College, Teixeira is fluent in four languages.
She was inspired by her father, who had a fifth-grade education, and her mother, who had a second-grade education — both Portuguese immigrants.
"They worked hard. They gave me a great life," she said. “They showed me that with all their disadvantages they succeeded because of hard work and principles. I would disappoint them greatly if I didn't accomplish more than they did."
Asked how she would describe herself, Teixeira said, "Bulldog is not very nice."
Assertive?
"A rah-rah person. I've been known, if things are too slow, I just do it,” she said.