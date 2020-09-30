Every two minutes a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer. Early detection of breast cancer saves lives. Those are just two of the facts that health experts want to share during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.
Breast cancer can occur in both women and men, but most commonly in women. It starts when abnormal cells grow and divide uncontrollably. Most breast cancers begin in the lobules (milk glands) or in the ducts that connect the lobules to the nipple.
The first sign of trouble may be a lump in the breast, but sometimes there are no symptoms, especially in the early stages when the disease is most easily treated. Screening is important. Breast self-exams, clinical breast exams and mammograms are vital to your health.
The American Cancer Society says about one in eight women, or 13%, will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, and one in 39, or 3%, will die from the disease.
About 81% of breast cancers are invasive, meaning the abnormal cells have grown out of the glands or ducts and invaded surrounding breast tissue.
National Breast Cancer Foundation estimates that in 2020, 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and 48,530 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. An estimated 42,170 women will die of the disease this year. The Foundation also estimates that 2,620 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and about 520 will die.
However, when breast cancer is found early, before it has spread outside the breast, the five-year survival rate is 99%.
According to the American Cancer Society, from 1989 to 2016, breast cancer death rates in women declined 40% in part due to improvements in early detection and treatment methods.
Know your own breast
Monthly breast self-exams are the first line of defense against the disease. According to the Johns Hopkins Medical Center, “Forty percent of diagnosed breast cancers are detected by women who feel a lump.”
Self-exams can be done in the shower using the pads of your three middle fingers to check the breast and armpit areas. Press down with light, medium and firm pressure to check for a lump, thickening, knot or any other change.
Stand in front of a mirror with your arms at your sides and look at your breasts. Then raise your arms overhead. Look for any changes in the contour, swelling or dimpling of the skin or changes in the nipples. Next, rest your palms on your hips and press firmly to flex your chest muscles. Look for any dimpling, puckering or changes.
Finally, check your breasts while lying down. Place a pillow under your shoulder and using the hand on the opposite side, move the pads of your fingers around the breast and armpit area, looking for lumps or knots. Squeeze the nipple and check for any discharge. Switch the pillow to the other shoulder and repeat the process.
If you find a lump, thickening, knot or notice any changes in your breasts, contact your health care provider.
While it is good to do a monthly self-exam, a mammogram is one of the best ways for early detection because the tool can find tumors before they are can be felt.
The United States Services Preventive Task Force recommends that women of average risk of breast cancer have a mammogram every other year between ages 50 and 74. But some experts advocate starting earlier than age 40. And some recommend women get an annual mammogram.
A recent study published in the Lancet Oncology says starting mammograms at age 40 might reduce death rates in women.
Since breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, not counting noninvasive skin cancer, and it is proven that early detection saves lives, it is no wonder that there would be some debate about the best recommendations.
Breast cancer risk increases with age. According to age specific ten-year probability of breast cancer diagnosis or death for U.S. women by the American Cancer Society:
• At age 20, the probability is that 1 in 1,479 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 1 in 18,503 will die.
• At age 30, the probability is that 1 in 209 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 1 in 2,016 will die.
• At age 40, the probability is that 1 in 65 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 1 in 645 will die.
• At age 50, the probability is that 1 in 42 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 1 in 310 will die.
• At age 60, the probability is that 1 in 28 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 1 in 193 will die.
• At age 70, the probability is that 1 in 25 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 1 in 132 will die.
• At age 80, the probability is that 1 in 33 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 1 in 101 will die.
Race also makes a difference. Non-Hispanic whites are most likely to be diagnosed; however, non-Hispanic Black women are more likely to die and they are also more likely to be diagnosed before age 45.
The American Cancer Society recommends that women at average risk of breast cancer get an annual mammogram starting at age 45 and be given a choice to begin at age 40.
Perhaps the best recommendation is to talk to your health care provider. The Department of Health in Pinellas County offers a Breast Cancer Early Detection Program. For more information, call 727-469-5800, ext. 5199 or ext. 5127.
Meanwhile, you can help reduce your risk by developing healthy habits, including maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, and eating fruits and vegetables. If you smoke, stop and limit alcohol consumption.