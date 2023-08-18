The kids are back in school.
Football season is nigh.
The hope of temperatures below 90 may actually come to fruition.
All of which means we are moving closer to the dark, horrible void that is life without Dunedin Blue Jays baseball at TD Ballpark.
After spending this week (Aug. 22-27) at home against the St. Lucie Mets, the Blue Jays have nary one more regular season homestead at TD Ballpark starting Sept. 5 against the Miami Marlins-affiliated Jupiter Hammerheads and ending Sunday, Sept. 10.
And then, Dunedin, barring any playoff games, we are left to our own devices to find an entertainment replacement for baseball.
As if there was one.
Sure, you can attend a Tampa Bay Rays game as that team stumbles into the playoffs. You can watch other Major League Baseball teams on MLB TV. Maybe you can even attend a Dunedin Little League game for a nice, homey fix.
In the meantime, for athletic competition, we’ll have to rely on college and pro football, basketball and hockey, not to mention English Premier League soccer (er, football) if you can find a match on one of the sundry platforms that carry the game Roger Bennett calls America’s sport of the future since 1972.
And so, Dunedin, this is your last plea, nay your last chance, to watch some rousing, sometimes thrilling baseball at the home ballpark.
If you’re still on the bubble about showing up for a game, perhaps a few incentives might nudge you from your baseball indifference.
Second-year manager Donnie Murphy’s nine had a losing record as of Aug. 13, but that record belies some great talent on the field. If you come out to watch them now, you’ll be able to amaze fellow baseball geeks when you brag that you knew one player or another was going be great when you saw the future stars in Dunedin.
Not to mention that you’ll see the home team play some pretty decent baseball.
For example, 19-year-old third baseman/shortstop Tucker Toman is ranked sixth overall in the parent Toronto Blue Jays prospect list in the 2023 Prospect Digest Handbook, giving him even chance at playing the hot corner in Canada. You never know.
Second-baseman/shortstop Manuel Beltre is ranked 19th in the organization, and the report says his future is “dependent on the development of his bat.” Beltre is batting .232 with five home runs and 10 stolen bases. Again, he’s a youngster.
Righty pitcher Irv Carter is ranked 22nd, and the Digest said he has “potential power stuff,” although he’s having a rough year. He’s 0-7 with an 8.59 Earned Run Average, a statistic that projects the number of runs he might allow in any game. But hey, he’s only 21, and who knows what his future holds?
In any case, the Blue Jays are not just a pick-up team of wanna-be major leaguers. They’re a group of talented, hustling players who are putting every effort into impressing the big-league scouts, not to mention you, the fan in the stands.
If stats and prospect ratings are not your thing, think of a day or night at the ballpark as a relaxing way to sit back, enjoy the sun during the day or the cooling breeze at night and observe guys who are playing for their Big Chance.
There’s also a sense of welcome at this ballpark Eden.
Jovial ushers greet you like an old friend, making you feel more than welcome to spend a few hours taking in some compelling baseball. Smiling food and drink vendors make sure your pizza is fresh and your beer is cold (with as little foam as possible).
And finally, per imbedded Dunedin tradition, parking at TD Ballpark is free. You won’t pay a cent for parking in the asphalt lot or on the grassy areas surrounding the stadium.
Be aware that balls do fly out of the park, and a poorly positioned cars can end up with broken windshields. Staff will happily vacuum the glass out of your car, but the team is not responsible for damage.
Whatever your motivation for attending a game, know that the end is here. Baseball will soon be gone until next spring.
We will be left to finding suitable alternatives on TV or online during the lonely winter.
But somehow, televised curling just doesn’t cut it.