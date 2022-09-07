As a standout baseball player at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg, Boof Bonser had a well-deserved reputation as a flame-throwing pitcher with an equally outstanding bat. The Pinellas County High School Player of the Year in 2000 had a choice when it came time to turn pro.
"I loved doing both (pitching and hitting) but I figured the quickest way to get to where I wanted to go (in pro baseball) was to pitch," the Pinellas Park native said recently.
Bonser had good reason to think that. By his senior year he was throwing a fastball around 96-97 miles per hour while also possessing a hard curve.
"It was easy enough to make that decision when you got that kind of velocity, which was unusual for most high school pitchers," said Bonser, a right-hander who finished his senior year 7-3 with an ERA of 1.88 (24-9 and a 1.99 overall in high school).
Bonser, who hit .523 with 11 homers in his senior year, would also play in the 2000 Florida State All-Star game. By then he had the attention of many pro scouts. In June, the San Francisco Giants grabbed him with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the amateur draft. In short order he made his debut with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. Bonser progressed steadily through the minor leagues and after a trade to the Minnesota Twins organization eventually made it to the majors in 2006. In his pro debut on May 21 the starter held the Milwaukee Brewers to one run while striking out eight in a no-decision. A week later he got his first win. In September Bonser was named the American League Rookie of the Month as he finished the season with a record of 7-6. In October, Bonser started against the Oakland A's in the AL postseason Division Series.
"I enjoyed playing in Minnesota," said the 6-foot-4 Bonser, where at one point he was listed as the team's No. 2 starter.
Bonser would play for Minnesota for three years, earning 18 wins against 25 losses, but his stay there was shortened when he underwent surgery in February 2009 to repair tears in his labrum and rotator cuff and missed the season and then was traded to the Boston Red Sox late that year. Before the season was out, he also pitched briefly for Oakland, where he picked up what would be his last major league victory. Injuries continued to hamper Bonser, who eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011 and later had issues with his elbow. After a few attempts at comebacks, by 2014 Bonser knew it was time to move on.
"Once I had the Tommy John surgery, I really slowed down," admitted Bonser. "I tried to come back. I made a run at it. I was still battling to get through it. Father Time got me, too. I was the older guy and there were prospects waiting for their turn. Everybody was fair with me. I wish I had more time (in the majors), but it didn't work out that way."
Still, Bonser said, "I loved the whole thing. It was what I always wanted to do — play in the big leagues. There wasn't one thing that stands out for me, I enjoyed it all. I even got to pitch in Boston (at Fenway Park) with all its history."
One might wonder if Bonser was starting out now, with strict pitch counts and innings pitched, and more reliance on relief hurlers, if he might have been able to have more success as a starter or a reliever. As far as Bonser is concerned though, there's no sense in thinking about that.
"It's a different game today," he said. "When I was in the minors you learned how to pitch one way. Now there are different expectations; you only go so many innings and you are expected to throw 100 (mph)."
Bonser, who turns 41 in October, was born John Paul. Sometime early on his mother Eileen started calling him Boof. "Growing up, everybody knew me as Boof," he said. "I don't know where that came from and I don't ask. I leave it at that!"
He legally changed his name to Boof in 2001.
Instead of throwing fastballs, he now he helps build submarines for the military in Connecticut. He estimates that he is currently working on his sixth or seventh submarine. Asked if he wanted to share any secrets about the job, he just smiles.
His "baseball career," meanwhile, isn't quite over. For the past couple of years, he's been coaching his two daughters, Julia, 12, and Belle, 10, and their softball team.
"It's different," he said with a chuckle.