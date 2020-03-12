Spectators will not be admitted to the 2020 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic, the Professional Golfers’ Association announced March 12.
The Palm Harbor resort’s Copperhead Course was prepared to be the center of the golf universe from March 19-22, with two-time defending champion Paul Casey and top-five players Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka among the tour stars on hand. Related events were to begin March 15.
The PGA said competition will take place as scheduled, but the spread of COVID-19 will limit observers to only necessary personnel and staff.
“When you work on an event for a full year and are not able to share it with our fans, it hurts,” Tournament Director Tracy West said in a press release. “We thank our title sponsor Valspar for their full support and look forward to a wonderful community event next year. In the meantime, we will be safe hosts to the PGA Tour and their professionals next week. We are in the process of working through all the implications of this decision and will be issuing more guidance shortly.”
Information was not immediately available whether Valspar LIVE 6, a country music concert featuring Chris Young and Big & Rich scheduled at the conclusion of play on Saturday, March 21, will take place.
Refunds will be offered for individually purchased tickets.
The pandemic has resulted numerous events nationwide either being canceled or declared spectator-free. Last week, the National Basketball Association indefinitely suspended its season; meanwhile, race fans will not be admitted to the Firestone Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend in St. Petersburg.
Over the past several years, the Valspar Championship has seen record growth in television ratings, gate attendance, sponsorship commitments and strength of field.