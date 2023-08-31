If you haven’t been among those who attended a Dunedin Blue Jays game this year, or last year or the year before that – and based on home team attendance at TD Ballpark, there are lots of you – it may be part of a larger and more delicate matter of team loyalties.
Indeed, it may be the symptom of a complex syndrome of battling an allegiance to another Major League team than the Dunedin team’s parent, the Toronto Blue Jays.
It’s understandable.
The malady of Low A minor league Dunedin Blue Jays indifference is complicated but easily diagnosed.
Baseball loyalties are notoriously deep, sometimes passed down through generations. You may not be from around here and you have carried with you your old devotion to a different home team.
Maybe you’re a lukewarm and oft-times absentee Tampa Bay Rays fan, and since Toronto is division rival you can’t see why you should support young players in Dunedin who may ultimately come back to haunt the former Devil Rays when Dunedin players become stars in the big leagues.
Likewise, maybe you’ve had a long-term love affair with the Boston Red Sox, the (blech) New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers or even the Milwaukee Brewers. There are 29 other Major League teams than Toronto, and it’s difficult, if not impossible, to shake your old love affair with your former home team.
But even if you’re a Chicago Cubs (ugh) or Cincinnati Reds fan, it’s easy to support the young Dunedin Nine.
If you possess heartfelt relationships with other teams than Toronto, you just need to rationalize a bit.
First, consider that many, if not most, of these players will never wear a Toronto Blue Jays uniform. About 10% of minor league players ever get to play a game with their Major League team, according to the website More Than Baseball.
That’s a depressing number for minor league players like the Dunedin Blue Jays’ roster of battling youngsters. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth watching.
More importantly, it’s likely that the best players will quickly move up the ladder to higher leagues with startling regularity.
Players like Addison Barger and Ricky Tiedemann and scores of other players have lit upon Dunedin’s roster, only to move on after showing their considerable talents. But the point that the fact they have even set foot on the Dunedin field means you have the chance to see great young contestants.
In other words, your Dunedin Blue Jays players, despite their Toronto affiliation, are no real threat to your hometown New York Mets or Detroit Tigers.
Which brings us to the second point: Think of how you can brag to your fellow aficionados of the Former National Pastime that you spotted the talent of some raw youngster like Orelvis Martinez before anybody knew who he was.
It’s also a great way to scout for your fantasy baseball leagues. For the more advanced among you who have “keeper leagues” — a long-term fantasy competition — you can find a player to follow or even stash on your roster for use when he reaches the Bigs.
Minor league baseball is fun, even relaxing. Maybe there are more errors in the field, and perhaps players have problems hitting off-speed pitching. But players never dog it, rarely stare at their departing home run balls and they are playing their hearts out to be one of the ten percent.
Finally, here’s a great reason why you should grab a seat at TD Ballpark.
Because baseball.