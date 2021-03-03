CLEARWATER — The Philadelphia Phillies kicked off the home portion of their 2021 Grapefruit League schedule March 1, with a matinee against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.
And while there were several notable differences at the newly renamed BayCare Ballpark because of the coronavirus pandemic, including reduced seating capacity and no player/fan interactions, Philly’s director of Florida operations John Timberlake said the precautions put in place are a small price for fans to pay to be able to watch Major League Baseball under the warm Florida sun again.
“We’re thrilled to have fans back in the ballpark for the first time in almost a year,” Timberlake said from the third base concourse shortly before Phillies ace Aaron Nola threw the first pitch at 1 p.m. “We’re excited about spring and we’re excited about our team. But just to have people coming in from not only locally but from Philly, New Jersey and that whole Delaware Valley area is exciting. It’s been a tough winter across some parts of the country and I think people are still a little surprised when they see things are so wide open down here. But I can tell you that they are adjusting to it quickly and probably in a very positive way.”
A quick tour of the park’s walkable concourse proved Timberlake right, as most fans were adjusting to the new protocols with very few complaints.
“I love being out in the ballpark,” Philly resident Marie Previti said as she enjoyed a beverage with Reading, Pennsylvania, native Kathy Volz, near the outfield tiki hut.
“I’m glad they’re letting people in. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen live baseball. And we couldn’t have asked for better weather!”
Peter Zurbach, a Virginia resident and Phillies partial season ticket holder, said “it feels great to be back” after his son, Chris caught a batting practice homer in his first trip to the team’s spring training home.
“We were supposed to do this last year and then the season got canceled,” Zurbach said. “So, I’m so glad I could finally bring my son and he could grab a ball and a hot dog, and we can enjoy a game in the sun.”
“The crack of the bat is definitely great to hear,” Chris Zurbach added.
That appeared to be a common sentiment, even as patrons dealt with new stadium normals that included socially distanced seating and concessions lines, dozens of signs designating standing and non-standing areas and cleanup crews constantly sanitizing railings and other hard surfaces.
But according to Timberlake, safety is a top priority for all major league teams and their affiliates.
“Of course, we have pretty significant Major League Baseball protocols to follow,” he said, noting, they’re allowed to sell 2,200 tickets in pods of two, three or four that can’t be broken up. “I think the hardest thing is just needing to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose even when they’re outside. But people are adjusting. And I think coming from their perspective where everything is shut down, and then to be here, you realize they’re just happy to be outside watching the team on Opening Day. And we’re thrilled to have them here.”
For the most part the fans were thrilled, too, although there were a few complaints about having to move from designated “no standing” areas. And while Previti and Volz said they were enjoying the atmosphere, the Reading resident said she missed the roar of a sold-out crowd.
“I wish it was more crowded,” Volz said as her friend showed off a foul ball she snagged on the concourse. “It’s too laid back. I miss the roar. I miss the roar of all those screaming Philly fans!”