Shannon was in the groove — and then his life was on the line

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Mike Shannon was really in the groove during spring training in March of 1970. A few weeks out from the start of the season, Shannon was hitting over .300 and looking forward to a solid year. He was feeling awfully good in general coming off the 1969 season in which he played in 150 games, hitting 12 homers and knocking in 55 runs. Two years removed from finishing seventh in MVP voting, the 30-year-old Shannon felt as healthy as ever when he reported to the Cardinals St. Petersburg training camp that spring.
Overnight, things changed. Shannon's baseball career — and life — suddenly was on the line after he had a routine team physical in mid-March. That was when the club doctor noticed some abnormalities. It was soon discovered that Shannon had a kidney disease called glomerulonephritis. He was told that if untreated immediately, the results could be fatal.
"I had five children at the time," said Shannon. "My first thought was where is my next paycheck going to come from."
Shannon was back in St. Louis a couple of days later and hospitalized. Instead of hitting a baseball he was taking medication. Many wondered if Shannon would make it out of the hospital alive. But the medicine worked. He got better, although as it turned out not good enough to fully resume his career. He did get back on the playing field in 1970, but wasn't able to find any consistency, and any power he had was gone. By early August his playing days were over.
"Thankfully the ballclub took care of me," said Shannon, now 81. "They took care of their people, they really did. They made room for me."
Shannon, who broke into the majors in 1962, joined the Cardinals front office in sales and promotion. In 1972, he was offered a broadcasting job.
"It was a smooth transition," said Shannon, who will begin his 49th year in the booth in 2021. "I was lucky to work with a lot of great partners over the years, including Jack Buck. They were all good to work with. I always liked the psychology part of the game; what will the pitcher do in a given situation, or the manager. As a broadcaster I can discuss all that. So broadcasting is the perfect job for me!"
The 6-foot-3, 195 pound Shannon played in 10 seasons in all, every one of them with the Cards, and was known as one of the game's steadiest players. He played on two world champion teams (1964 and 1967) and three pennant winners (including 1968, when Shannon was among the top MVP candidates off a 15-homer, 79 RBI season).
Shannon, who has had no lingering effects from the kidney disorder for years, has great memories of his Cardinal teams — and teammates such as Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, both of whom recently passed away. He also has fond memories of training in St. Petersburg (the Cards spring base from 1937-1997) and Al Lang Field. One of his fondest memories, though, is of Cards' owner Gussie Busch and how he stuck his neck out for the team at a time when segregation was an issue in the area.
"He bought the Skyway Motel so that the team could stay together," remembered Shannon. The motel was located on 34th Street South, not far from the training facility. "We all stayed there. Blacks, whites, Spanish. We were one big happy family. That was very unusual. It was really nice that he did that for the team."
For the past few years, Shannon has only broadcast home games for St. Louis ("it was a little weird this year"). But he has been coming for spring training every year and is looking forward to the next one.
No doubt about it, he said, "I'll be there."