ST. PETERSBURG — Last weekend was hot in different ways. For St. Petersburg, what brought the most heat was the IndyCar race on Sunday afternoon.
Right off the bat, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg started with a six-car wreck, involving Felix Rosenqvist, Benjamin Pedersen, Simon Pagenaud, Devlin DeFrancesco, Santino Ferruci, and Brazilian Helio Castroneves.
Several crashes followed, leaving eight drivers out of the race by the halfway mark.
The lead stayed steady until Lap 71, with Scott McLaughlin first, former Formula 1 competitor Romain Grosjean second and Mexican Pato O’Ward third.
While McLaughlin and Grosjean were neck-to-neck in that lap, it was on Turn 4 where both drivers refused to back down and ended with a collision that led them to the tire barrier.
Pato O’Ward took the lead until Lap 98, when his engine malfunctioned and Marcus Ericsson squeaked past O’Ward to take first place through the checkered flag.