Most baseball players — especially veterans — traded to an expansion team are disappointed. After all, most expansion teams don't have a chance to be a winner any time soon.
In the case of John Flaherty, though, when he was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, the reaction was much different.
"There was a lot of excitement," recalled Flaherty, one of the original Devil Rays. "From a family standpoint, we were in the process of building a home in Tampa and my wife was pregnant. From a baseball standpoint, I felt like I was on the ground floor of something playing with a new team. I knew it would take some time for the team to do well, but I did see a lot of positives."
The catcher, who came up through the Red Sox farm system and played with Boston for two years and then had stints with Detroit and the Padres, was forewarned by San Diego General Manager Kevin Towers in the fall of 1997 that he would likely be traded. Several teams were interested in Flaherty, including an offer that came from Tampa Bay. Towers knew Flaherty was building a house in Tampa and, according to Flaherty, did him a solid and worked out the deal with the Devil Rays.
Tampa Bay made its MLB debut in 1998 with Flaherty getting most of the starts at catcher (Mike DiFelice also got a lot of playing time behind the plate). The first-year club also featured two perennial all-stars in Hall of Famer Wade Boggs and Fred McGriff. But the team finished last that year and continued to struggle to find consistency in all five years that Flaherty played with the Rays (1998-2002).
"The first years were tough," admitted Flaherty, now a Yankee broadcaster on the team's YES Network. "Eventually you knew they were going to be rebuilding with young players. Around the time I left things started to get better."
Following the 2002 season, Tampa Bay did not re-sign Flaherty. This time he was leaving a team not by trade — a routine he was used to — but free agency. Getting traded is one thing, generally not by choice.
"The first time I was traded (from Boston to Detroit) I was devastated," remembered Flaherty. "I loved that organization. All my loyalty was to that team. It took me a couple of weeks to get over it. When Detroit sent me to San Diego, I knew it was because the Padres really wanted me. I went from a last place team to a team that was in first place.” The Padres stayed there to win the NL West.
Flaherty played a big part of the Padres’ success in 1996 as he hit .303 and smacked nine homers in a half-season there.
After Tampa Bay, free agency proved to be a roller coaster ride for Flaherty. The Texas Rangers expressed a lot of interest and indicated that they felt he could be their everyday catcher. The Yankees had also expressed interest, but not as a starter; rather, as a back-up to Jorge Posada.
"I turned down the Yankees offer," said Flaherty. "I waited for the Rangers offer. But then they bailed out and left me high and dry."
Flaherty's agent called New York GM Brian Cashman and explained the situation. By then, though, the Yanks had signed catcher Chris Widger to a guaranteed contract. The best offer Cashman could make at that point was a chance for Flaherty to make the team as a non-roster invitee to spring training. Flaherty took the chance. He impressed and did make the team in 2003 (Widger was eventually released) and remained a Yankee through 2005.
While Flaherty's offensive stats in 14 seasons may not be considered outstanding (career average of .252), he earned a reputation as a steady performer, a terrific catcher and perhaps most importantly, a team player. His best offensive season came with Tampa Bay, in 1997, when he batted .278, cracked 14 homers and drove in 71 runs. He would appear in three postseasons and one World Series.
Flaherty almost had one last hurrah in the majors in 2006. But after three weeks in the Red Sox spring training camp as the proposed designated catcher for knuckleballer Tim Wakefield, Flaherty realized it wasn't to be.
"I knew in my mind I was done," he said. "I didn't want to work as hard anymore."
Flaherty had been wanting to give broadcasting a shot and called on his contacts in New York after fine-tuning some audition tapes. The YES Network liked what it saw and heard, and he was offered a job. He joined the YES team in the spring of 2006 as field reporter, studio analyst and game analyst for Yankee telecasts.
"I didn't get a lot of guidance — it was kind of sink or swim," said Flaherty. "The toughest part (early on) was that I had a lot of friends still playing, and as a broadcaster you have to be critical sometimes. That was tough."
Clearly, Flaherty has swam, winning six New York Emmy Awards while at YES.