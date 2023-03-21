DUNEDIN — The Toronto Blue Jays typically play their spring training games amid a sea of blue.
But with the Jays hosting a Grapefruit League game against the Philadelphia Phillies on St. Patrick’s Day in 2023, TD Ballpark was awash in a wave of green on March 17.
Yes, the Irish (and wannabe Irish) eyes were smiling under the bright sunshine at the Douglas Avenue stadium on Friday, with many Canadian snowbirds and spring breakers attending the split-squad game.
Down the street at Bauser’s, a quartet of friends enjoyed a pregame meal clad in green from head to toe.
“It’s a great day for a ballgame!” Ozona boat captain Howard Levy said as he sat with Maureen Monreale of Palm Harbor and New Jersey residents Nadine Caffry and Tom Reed.
Indeed, with a high blue sky and a few puffy white clouds serving as an idyllic spring training backdrop, Dunedin residents Glen and Beth Bounds made the short trek to the ballpark to enjoy a few beverages in the right field Flight Deck, while Nate Dee from Hamilton, Ontario was lucky enough to snag a ball from new Blue Jays centerfielder and longtime Tampa Bay Ray Kevin Kiermaier.
“Awesome day,” the man wearing a shamrock jacket said as he posed with his St. Paddy’s Day souvenir.