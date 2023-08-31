For the two Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguers who call Hawaii home, the recent fires on the island of Maui are still hard to believe. While neither Shane Sasaki nor Cade Halemanu reside in Maui, they both have friends there.
As Maui burned some 4,600 miles away from their home fields on the east coast, the devastation was difficult to fathom.
"It's terrible," said Sasaki, a speedy outfielder from Honolulu who plays for the Bowling Green Hot Rods. "It's honestly crazy hard to see that. I have some friends there and I am sure they lost everything. So many people did."
"Luckily I didn't have any family there, but a couple of my old college teammates do," added right-handed pitcher Halemanu, who attended the University of Hawaii and now hurls for the Charleston Riverdogs. "One day everything was normal and in a second everything changed."
The news back home was tough to take, but here on the mainland the two can take their mind off of that by feeling good about the positive things they are doing on the baseball field.
The 23-year-old Sasaki, a 2019 third-round draft choice, has shown speed on the basepaths and has hit for high average.
"I'm a contact hitter type of guy," said Sasaki, who was batting almost .320 in mid-August.
He is coming off a season in which he had hit .324 and stole 47 bases.
"Every time I swing it's with a focus on making a good swing," Sasaki said. "I stay within myself and my skill-set and try to do well. I don't try and hit the ball over the fence every time."
Through mid-August, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Halemanu, selected by the Rays in the 2022 draft, was 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA. He has started three games but has been used primarily out of the bullpen. Perhaps most impressive is that he had 56 strikeouts in 56 innings.
"I still think I can be a regular starter, but that role is out of my control," he said. "Right now I am in a relief role and just trying to get better every time out."
You hear about pitchers in the minors being asked to throw fastballs as hard as they can. Halemanu's No. 1 pitch, though, is a change-up.
"That's my put-away pitch," said the 23-year-old. "I have the utmost confidence in it. I feel lucky that I have that pitch, 100%."
Which isn't to say that Halemanu can't throw hard, and he's working on fine tuning a sweeping slider.
"I can rear back and throw, too," he said. "I feel like I am starting to come together with a true 3-pitch mix."
Sasaki, meanwhile, admits he is impatient and would like to move up the baseball ladder faster.
"I do like things to happen quicker," he said. "But not everything can be a race. I am enjoying the journey and progressing game by game."
Halemanu also knows that things don't always happen in breakneck speed. Every game, every day is a learning experience and consistency is important.
"I went from 3 games a week (in college) to 6 games in a week," said Halemanu. "The hitters here have more pop. You have to build up a routine."