The New York Yankees were in the midst of winning the World Series against the Reds in the fall of 1961 when a man in an Army uniform came into the visiting clubhouse at Crosley Field in Cincinnati and said, "I am looking for Anthony Kubek." Tony Kubek finished the World Series, with the Yankees taking it in five games, but in short order his baseball career was on hold.
Kubek, the 1957 American League Rookie of the Year who had completed at that point five very successful seasons as the Yankees’ shortstop, would soon find himself spending 11 months with the U.S. Army based in the Pacific Northwest and missing the greater part of the 1962 season.
"It was all pretty fast," remembered the 85-year old Kubek, who spent several spring training camps in St. Petersburg. "I got married quick (to Margaret, to whom he is still married). Pretty soon I was off to Washington (state)."
Kubek turned plenty of heads coming up through the ranks and in 1957 his dream of playing in the majors was realized. The 21-year old left-handed hitter batted .297 in his rookie campaign and established himself as one of the league's top young players. Perhaps most memorable about that rookie season was Kubek's Game 3 performance against the Milwaukee Braves when he went 3-for-5 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBIs. Kubek is one of only five rookies to hit two homers in a World Series contest.
While in the military, Kubek got whacked during a game of touch football. A tooth got chipped, but of more concern was a pain in his neck.
"The pain went away for a while," said Kubek, who lives in Wisconsin now. But it eventually came back. And eventually he went to the Mayo Clinic, where it was discovered that he had broken three vertebrae. That injury, which affected his back, ultimately shortened Kubek's playing career and to this day it still bothers him from time to time.
"I am able to walk — I get around," said Kubek.
By his last two years with the Yankees, his playing time was limited and he retired after the 1965 season with seven World Series appearances and three World Championships on his resume. He finished with a career .266 batting average (although five times he hit better than that in his first six years). Arguably his best season was in 1960, when he hit .273, drilled 14 homers and drove in 62 runs, the latter two career highs for him.
"I have many good memories," said Kubek, who played with Yankee greats like Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford, Roger Maris, and longtime double play partner second baseman Bobby Richardson, whom he still stays in touch with regularly. "A lot of dramatic games."
Three games stick out for Kubek in the "dramatic" category: The 1960 game when Bill Mazeroski hit a homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Pirates the title (a memory Kubek would prefer to forget about, a game in which he also suffered a throat injury when a batted ball hit a stone and struck the shortstop); Roger Maris’ 61st home run on Oct. 1, 1961, to break Babe Ruth's single-season mark; and the 1962 World Series clincher when the Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants in Game 7 on a 1-0 Ralph Terry complete game victory that ended with Willie McCovey hitting a screeching line drive at Bobby Richardson. The winning run in that game? Kubek hit into a double play in the fifth that scored the winning run!
Kubek’s “retirement” didn't last long. In 1966, he joined NBC-TV as a color commentator on the Game of the Week. He would remain with NBC for 24 years, working 11 World Series and numerous League Championship and All-Star games, and teamed at times with Jim Simpson, Curt Gowdy, Bob Costas and Joe Garagiola, among others. He was also part of the broadcast team for Hank Aaron's 715th homer and for a while called games for the Toronto Blue Jays. His broadcasting career culminated with him named as the recipient of the 2009 Ford C. Frick Award, an honor given to the best of the best by the Baseball Hall of Fame. A special wing at the Hall recognizes the broadcasting greats of the game. He is also in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame.
In one respect, Kubek is not quite retired. If all goes well, he will be able to add "author" to his credits! In between spending time with his family, Kubek is working on a WWII historical fiction novel with a working title of "And the Game Played On."
"I work on it when I can," said Kubek. "We'll see. I'm not in a rush."