You can't always believe what you read in Wikipedia. No, Art Shamsky's mother did not pressure her Jewish son to become a doctor. No, as far as Shamsky is aware, his father's family did not come from Ukraine. But he did grow up in St. Louis and he eventually become one of the key players in the New York Mets' 1969 World Series Championship season.
"Not sure where some of that stuff comes from," Shamsky said recently. "My dad was the catalyst for my baseball career. My mom was aloof about that but always supportive. I don't know anything about family coming from Ukraine."
What is certainly believable — and true — is that Shamsky was an outstanding athlete growing up in St. Louis where he cheered on his favorite team, the Cardinals. After high school, he signed with the Cincinnati Reds and had productive years in their farm system playing alongside Pete Rose and other future Reds stars, eventually making it to the majors in 1965. Shamsky had a banner year in 1966 when he whacked a career-high 21 homers. Just as things were looking up, though, a back injury the next year hampered Shamsky and forced him to undergo surgery.
In November of 1967, Shamsky, feeling much better and optimistic about the upcoming season, got a call from Reds' General Manager Bob Howsom.
"I thought he was calling me to see how my back was doing," remembered Shamsky. "I told him how good I was feeling. He said, "We just traded you today."
"I was shocked," said Shamsky. "Anytime you are traded for the first time it would be a shock, but I had spent eight years in the (Reds) organization and developed all these great relationships with guys like Rose, Tony Perez and Johnny Bench."
Then Howsom told Shamsky he had been traded to New York.
"I am thinking, great, to the Yankees and that (short) right field," said the lefty hitter.
No, not the Yankees, the Mets!
"My whole demeanor changed," admitted Shamsky. "These were the loveable losers."
Shamsky got a call soon after from Mets GM Bing Devine, who assured him that he was going to be a big part of the team's future.
"I knew Devine because he had been with St. Louis, and he told me that they needed some left-handed power, and my concerns eased a little bit. I felt better."
Two days later Shamsky read in the newspaper that Devine was headed back to St. Louis as its new GM.
"But it turned out that going to the Mets was the best thing for me," he said.
When spring training in St. Petersburg came, Shamsky realized that his original impressions of the Mets were not all accurate as their new manager, Gil Hodges, made it clear on the first day that things were going to be different.
"I knew Hodges by reputation and would greatly admire him," said Shamsky, who was familiar with the St. Pete area since the Reds trained in Tampa, not far from Miller Huggins Field, where the Mets were. "He said that this was not going to be the same old Mets. He was serious, a no-nonsense manager."
When spring training broke and Shamsky had made the team, he was still somewhat hesitant about going to New York.
"I grew up in a city, but St. Louis is a much smaller city than New York," said Shamsky, now 81. "New York was strange to me. It was overwhelming, a very new experience. But I fell in love with the hustle and bustle of New York, and the fan base was great, a real love affair with the team."
The Mets made strides in 1968 but it was 1969 that the loveable Mets became the Miracle Mets. New York shocked the world by first overtaking the Chicago Cubs to win the East Division, then beating the Atlanta Braves to win the National League pennant. Shamsky had an excellent regular season when he hit .300 and smacked 14 homers in a platoon role, and he followed up with a sensational series versus the Braves hitting .538 (7-for-13), helping the Mets sweep the 3-game series.
While Shamsky only saw limited playing time in the World Series against the Baltimore Orioles, he was as part of that team as anybody when it knocked off the heavily favored American League champions in five games.
"My life changed on Oct. 16, 1969 (the World Series clincher)," said Shamsky, who had turned 28 just two days earlier. "I am always associated with being with that team. Turned my life upside down. Even today people come up to me and say thank you. It's a team that people still talk about. I am grateful to have played on that team. "
Shamsky, who splits time these days with homes in New York and Florida, would play two more years with the Mets and then after two short stints with the Cubs and Oakland Athletics in 1972, retired due to nagging injuries.
"I do think about what I might have done differently (to avoid injuries)," said Shamsky. "I could have worked harder in the offseason, worked on being stronger. I was always a good hitter; I could have worked on my defense more."
Still, he added, "I was lucky to play in that era. I played with and against a lot of Hall-of-Famers — Mays, Aaron, Clemente, Rose, Bench, Seaver."
It also gave him a different perspective when recapping those years in two books: “The Magnificent Seasons: How the Jets, Mets, and Knicks Made Sports History and Uplifted a City and the Country,” which highlighted three NY teams that won their first championships in the same year, and “After the Miracle.”
These days, Shamsky — who spent a short time managing a baseball team in Israel several years ago and has worked in TV and radio — still does personal appearances. He also is active on Twitter and with his website, artshamsky.com, where there is a load of information about him and what he's up to, and also where he sells memorabilia.
Shamsky didn't become a doctor, but rather he became a permanent part of Mets history. Take that, Wikipedia!