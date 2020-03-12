ST. PETERSBURG — The typically quiet, quaint streets of downtown St. Petersburg — along with a main runway at Albert Whitted Airport — have been converted to a 14-turn, 1.8-mile racetrack that awaits drivers in screaming machines hitting speeds in excess of 170 mph in the 16th running of the annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
The marquee race, the NTT IndyCar Series kickoff, takes place Sunday, March 15, on the course that overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and the picturesque St. Petersburg harbor and marina. It will be televised on NBCSN beginning at 3:30 p.m.
But there is plenty of other action, beginning with the IndyCar Party in the Park, Thursday March 12 at 6 p.m. in North Straub Park along the waterfront.
The party, free to the public, includes special guests such as NTT IndyCar Series athletes, prizes, food trucks and fireworks.
Cars from all seven series running this weekend’s race schedule will be on display.
Among the athletes scheduled to attend are Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who won last year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on his way to capturing his second NTT IndyCar Series championship in three years. Newgarden’s teammate, Simon Pagenaud, the winner of the 2019 Indianapolis 500, also is scheduled to attend.
At a press conference last month kicking off track construction, Ryan Hunter-Reay, who considers St. Pete his home race and where he began his Indy car career in 2003, said the local race represents more to him than it does for most drivers.
“It’s the season opener and it’s a home race, so this is where all my friends and family come to, and it’s the first time in the season you are back working with your team, seeing all the spectators and fans that we love to have out,” he said.
Hunter-Reay, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, will drive the No. 28 DHL Honda for Andretti Autosport, and he will be seeking his first win in the event after finishing second three times (2009, ’10 and ’14) and third twice (2011 and ’16).
With seven top-five finishes in 13 starts, plus two seventh-place finishes, Hunter-Reay has been the event’s best driver without a victory.
“Still looking for that first one,” he said.
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will remain as a key event on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule through at least 2024. The St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved a four-year extension to the existing agreement with Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC last summer.
“The Firestone Grand Prix has a home in the Sunshine City. I am so pleased to have this cornerstone event of the NTT IndyCar Series dedicated to St. Petersburg for the next five years,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.
The spring break racing tradition has been the season-opening event on IndyCar’s annual calendar for the past nine years of its 15-year history. The race brings worldwide exposure and spectators from across the globe to the Tampa Bay area.
Charitable activities in the days before the race included a karting event that benefits Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and a 5K race benefitting the Police Athletic League and American Stage.
The seven series hitting the track for practices, races and qualifying beginning Friday morning include the Porsche GT3 Cup, Indy Lights, SRO GT4, SRO TCR/TCA, USF200, Indy Pro 2000, and the NTT IndyCar Series.
For a complete schedule, information and news updates, visit gpstpete.com. Follow the event on social media with #FirestoneGP.