Jay Hook was still basking in the glory of his team's 1961 pennant-winning season when he got the news that the expansion New York Mets had acquired him through the MLB expansion draft. The Cincinnati Reds left Hook unprotected and the Mets scooped him up in preparation for their inaugural 1962 season.
"When I first heard I was drafted by the Mets I was like, man, oh man," said Hook, not particularly enthralled about the move to New York. But he loosened up about the opportunity when he stepped onto Crescent Lake Field in St. Petersburg with 21 other pitchers and catchers on Feb. 19, 1962, where manager Casey Stengel and coach Rogers Hornsby welcomed the team to their first workout.
The sprawling complex, within Crescent Lake Park, had history by then. For many years the New York Yankees, with Babe Ruth, trained there, dating back to the mid 1920s and manager Miller Huggins. The field itself was later named Huggins-Stengel Field and is on the U.S. Register of Historic Places. While no longer used by major league teams, the field is still used by high school teams.
As Hook sized up his new teammates throughout spring training, he became optimistic that the Mets could make some noise in their first season.
"I looked at our lineup and there were a lot of ex-Dodgers and Giants who had very successful careers," said Hook, who has lived on a 170-acre farm in Michigan since 1986 with his wife of 64 years, Joanne. "There were a lot of famous guys."
The team did indeed feature players who had storied careers, some of whom made the Hall of Fame or were all-stars, including (at various points that first year) Richie Ashburn, Gil Hodges, Clem Labine, Gus Bell, Duke Snider, Roger Craig, and Don Zimmer. And a manager named Stengel, who was a perennial winner with the Yankees, and one of the greatest hitters of all time as a coach, in Hornsby.
Unfortunately all those "famous guys" left their best days behind them. The Mets got in a hole early in the year and were never able to dig out, losing their first nine games and finishing with a 40-120 record.
"I didn't really speculate on how we'd do, however, we did have a lot of well-respected players. Never did I think we'd be the worst team ever," said Hook, who lived close enough to the spring training complex that he would ride his bike there every day.
Hook came close to winning the first Mets' game in his initial start that season, but the bullpen blew a lead and they lost. A few days later, though, Hook got a second chance to make Mets history against a red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates team that was on a 10-game winning streak.
The righthanded Hook shut down the Bucs and their star Roberto Clemente on five hits and New York erupted for nine runs in a 9-1 victory at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh. Hook went the distance, the first of a team-leading 13 complete games that year. He had a pretty good day at the plate, as well. The lefty hitting batter whacked a single, scored two runs and drove in two. Clemente went hitless, 0-for-4.
Hook, now 85, was also the team leader in starts with 34. He finished the year with a record of 8-19.
Through it all, the Mets, playing at the Polo Grounds, enjoyed a solid following among New Yorkers.
"The Met fans were terrific," said Hook. "For a bunch of losers, we had very supportive fans."
He still has many memories of that first spring training in St. Pete.
"I had been working out during the winter at Northwestern University (where he was working toward a master’s degree) and came into camp in really good shape," said Hook, whose 1961 season was shortened due to him getting the mumps. "After (our regular practice) I would do my own exercises. Casey, the Old Professor, called me aside one day and asked me what I was doing. I told him. He's liked what I was doing and made me the physical training instructor for the regulars. And that's what I did. After a few days, though, Casey told me to stop what I was doing because there was too much bitching and moaning from the players."
Rogers Hornsby, he noted, actually made Hook a better hitter. "I asked him to help me and he did," said Hook. "I figured if I could hit better I could stay in games longer."
Of Gil Hodges, Hook lauded him as a "terrific guy, a great player; I am surprised it took so long for him to get into the Hall of Fame."
With Stengel, Hook learned a valuable lesson about dealing with people. "His approach with the Mets is what I used to be successful later on," he said. "You have to take care of your customers. He knew the way to do that was with the sportswriters. With the team we had he had to keep the sportswriters engaged. Most of them were young guys and Casey would call them into his office and over a beer or a Coke would tell them stories and tell jokes. He made the job easier for those sportswriters. I used that later on when I was an educator, at church, as a volunteer, and on the job. It's about keeping people happy."
The Mets may not have been very good that first year, but Hook points out that many of his teammates became successes in other careers later on.
"You are only a loser if you quit trying," Hook philosophized.
On the whole, Hook's pitching stats were only so-so, with an 8-year career mark of 29-62 before retiring at age 28. Yet he will always be remembered as the pitcher who got the first Mets win. For a franchise with many great moments, Hook's achievement will always be the team's first!