El Sid talks Maui, Mets and a missing inning
Sid Fernandez was having one heck of a season for the New York Mets in 1986: At the All-Star break, the left-hander was 12-2 and that outstanding record earned him a spot on the National League's All-Star team.
Fast forward several years later, and Fernandez, now retired, was all excited to show his son Canaan an ESPN replay of that contest.
"My son, who was probably in intermediate school at the time, had never seen me pitch," Fernandez said from his home in Honolulu recently. "It was an awesome (experience playing in the game) for me and I wanted him to see me pitch in it."
So they watched the game, inning by inning, Fernandez anticipating the start of the eighth inning when he would take the mound. But for some reason, the replay went from the seventh inning to the ninth.
“They skipped my inning,” laughed Fernandez, whose nickname was El Sid. “My son looked at me and said, ‘I thought you said you pitched in the game.’ I said, ‘I did!’”
Fernandez did indeed pitch the eighth inning of that game, eventually won by the American League, 3-2, although by no fault of Fernandez. In his inning of work, after walking the first two batters he faced, Fernandez struck out three in a row — Brook Jacoby, Jim Rice and Don Mattingly.
Fernandez, who spent several years with the Mets and a couple with the Phillies, told this story after beginning the conversation talking about the fires in Maui. Though he himself — and any family and friends — weren’t directly impacted, Fernandez, like other Hawaiians, remain in shock about the devastation that occurred a mere 100 miles from his home.
"It affected every Hawaiian," he said. "Just terrible. Everyone is kicking in to help. Every island is helping by providing essential supplies and whatever support they can."
On the baseball front, certainly Fernandez did his part in helping the Mets win the National League pennant and the World Series in 1986. He finished the year with a record of 16-6 and a 3.52 ERA.
"I thought I could have done better in the second half," conceded Fernandez, who capped the year with his first and only regular season save, allowing no runs and striking out six over four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the season finale.
Fernandez was selected for the All-Star game a year later and picked up his second career save by finishing off the American League in a 2-0 13-inning victory for the Nationals.
"I was waiting and waiting to go in all night long," remembered Fernandez. "Finally I got the call. They said, 'You are it!'"
After giving up a lead-off walk, Fernandez got the next two batters out easily, which set up a showdown against the very dangerous Dave Winfield. Fernandez prevailed as Winfield hit into a force out to end the game.
Fernandez eventually will have played for five teams, but 10 of his 15 years were spent with New York. When he first heard about his trade from the Dodgers to the Mets, though, he wasn't very happy.
"I got traded in the winter of 1983," said Fernandez, who in addition to Canaan has two daughters, Secia and Dominque, and two grandchildren. "I was a little disappointed. Los Angeles is a lot like Hawaii weather-wise. I had never been further east than Chicago. The east coast was new to me. And the Dodgers were division champs (in '83) and the Mets were losers at the time so you had that."
When he stepped off the plane in New York and got his initial first-hand taste of the city, it was another shocker.
"Jay Horwitz (the Mets PR Director) picked me up at LaGuardia (Airport) and it was so gloomy and there was snow on the ground," said Fernandez. "I was thinking, what have I got myself into?"
It turned out that Fernandez got himself into something pretty good as the Mets would become a force in the National League in the coming years. As a Met, Fernandez would win 98 games against 78 losses with a terrific ERA of 3.14.
For his career he went 114-96 with a 3.36 ERA. He also racked up nearly a strike out an inning in his career (1743 K’s in 1866 innings).
Growing up in Hawaii, you couldn’t get many games on TV, but Dodger and Giant games could be heard on the radio. Fernandez thus grew up listening as Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale threw gems for L.A. and Willie Mays. Willie McCovey and Orlando Cepeda led a potent San Francisco offense.
L.A. drafted Fernandez out of high school in 1981, a thrill in itself for Fernandez. In 1983, he was invited to the Dodgers spring training camp in Vero Beach, and he was presented with the No. 50 uniform number by Manager Tommy LaSorda in recognition of Hawaii being the 50th state.
"I was just 19," said Fernandez, who later would spring train in St. Pete for the several years with the Mets and in Clearwater with the Phillies. "That was awkward especially since he took that number from a veteran, Ron Reineke."
The number stuck and followed him to New York where he began a formidable career that most major league pitchers would be glad to have.
"I was not a Hall of Famer," said Fernandez. "I was not great. I had a good career. I did what I could. I tried."
Few would argue with that.