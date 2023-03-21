The St. Petersburg Raiders host the Best of the Bay on March 24-26, with teams also coming from Clearwater, East Lake, Palm Harbor, Oldsmar, Largo and Seminole.
The youth soccer tournament for competitive Division II and Division III teams has become so popular it is expanding to a third site. Aside from home fields off Puryear Park, games will be played at Madison Middle in Tampa, home to the Raiders’ sister program, and for the first time ever at Walter Fuller Park in St. Petersburg.
“It’s really grown this year,” said Tony Paris, the Raiders’ president.
For the first time since its inception in 2013, the tourney features 104 teams. That tops last year’s record-high of 82 teams. Divisions range from under-8 through U14. Paris is encouraged that the younger groups, primarily U8 through U10, are filled.
“There’s a lot of kids coming into the game,” he said.
The U15 Raiders are above the oldest age bracket but last year captured their division as a U14 team. That was among four championships they won: Florida Extreme Cup, Commissioners Cup Regional and Division 3. They also were a Commissioners Cup state finalist.
This season as a U15 team, the Raiders advanced to the semifinals of the Sarasota Cup and Florida Extreme Cup and competed in the Presidents Cup. They also moved up to Division II and went unbeaten with an 8-0-2 record.
Casey Cunningham scored a team-high 16 goals with Ari Pope adding 12 and Chase Harper 10. Gabriel Zambrano and Alex Arcilla chipped in with five goals apiece. The defense was led by Aiden Stanton, D.J. Skinner, Jackson Hedden, Cole Oman, Cole Williams, Sean Palmer, Nick Canizares, Bryson Muar and Carden Chau.
“Next year’s objective is to get out of the group stage for Presidents Cup and move into Division I or look into jumping into a bigger league to challenge our team to the fullest,” said Carlos Acosta, named the Raiders organization’s coach of the year.
As for some of the other Raiders squads, the U13 boys advanced to the semifinals of the Commissioners Cup by going 3-0 and outscoring the opposition 12-1. Also in the Commissioners Cup, the U11 boys went 2-1 with nine goals in three games and the U12 girls tied for first with a 2-0-1 record and an 11-2 scoring advantage.