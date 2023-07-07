Dan Wheeler was called up from the minor leagues to the Tampa Ray Devil Rays during the 1999 season, the team's second in existence, and started a handful of games. That would be a pretty cool thing for any 21-year-old, and it certainly was for Wheeler. Now officially part of the Devil Rays family that off-season, Wheeler was asked to attend one of those caravans around the area to promote the team.
Longtime Rays broadcaster Dewayne Staats was also part of that caravan and with him at one event was his daughter Stephanie. Wheeler and Stephanie got to talking. "We met at the luncheon and the rest is history," said Wheeler.
The right place at the right time. The two have been married now for 20 years (21 in November) and have three children, Gabe, 18, Zach, 15, and Evie, 12.
Being at the right place at the right time has many times happened with Wheeler, who grew up in Rhode Island and has been living in Clearwater for many years. He's played on two World Series teams, threw the last pitch at the old Busch Memorial Stadium that sent the Astros to the World Series in 2005, has played with many of the greats in the game including Hall of Famer Wade Boggs and Roger Clemens, and when Clearwater Central Catholic High School was looking to hire a new head coach in May of 2021, Wheeler was the choice.
"The school has a long history of excellence," said the 45-year-old Wheeler, who had been an assistant previously under legendary coach Todd Vaughan. "We are still trying to fight our way to where it was."
The team has hovered around .500 the past two years under Wheeler, but they've made some good headway, making it to regionals twice.
"I have a great dialogue with my coaches," he said. "I have guys I can rely on and try to make the best decisions based on their input to give us the best chance to win games."
And, Wheeler, who also coaches a traveling team, is "just trying to be the best role model for these kids."
One of those "kids" the past two years has been his own kid, Gabe, like his father a right-handed pitcher who is headed to the University of Tampa in the fall. Was that a little awkward coaching your own son? Wheeler puts it into perspective.
"I remember when he was around 9 and I was hard on him after a game," said Wheeler. "I took a step back after that. It's never going to be perfect. You have to enjoy the game."
Next year Zach, also a pitcher, will become a Marauder.
Evie, meanwhile, is a dancer. "She is dedicated to the studio," said Wheeler.
After a year of junior college ball, and then turning down a chance to play for Arizona State, Wheeler was drafted by the Devil Rays in 1996, two years before Tampa Bay officially took a major league field.
"I didn't care” that it was an expansion team, said Wheeler. "I figured that if I did something right I might move through the organization (and get to the majors quicker)." Two and a half years later, he did get to the majors, although it was tough to stick.
"I got a taste and then I went bouncing back and forth," recalled Wheeler, a starter at first. "You do start doubting yourself."
After three seasons with Tampa Bay, now fully in a relief role, Wheeler got traded to the New York Mets. In 2004 he was shipped to the Houston Astros, the year Houston lost to St. Louis in the NLCS in seven games "We came really close," he said. "That was an awesome series even though we lost."
In 2005 Wheeler established himself as one of the top set-up hurlers in the game compiling a 2-3 record with an ERA of 2.21. The Astros got another shot at St. Louis in the NLCS that year and Wheeler played a pivotal role in the deciding Game 6.
With Houston leading 5-1, Wheeler was called upon to finish things off in the bottom of the ninth inning. Wheeler quickly struck out Larry Walker and John Mabry for the first two outs. Mark Grudzielanek kept the Cards alive with a line drive single to left. Up to bat came the dangerous Yadier Molina.
"I got the two k's and then that was a ball hit well," remembered Wheeler. "I just said to myself let's get this (next) guy out."
And he did, with Molina hitting a harmless fly ball out to right field that ended the game.
"That was one of my best moments," admitted the 6-foot-3 Wheeler. "I was on the mound at old Busch Stadium. That was very cool. And throwing the last pitch that sent us to the World Series."
The Astros unfortunately lost to the Chicago White Sox in the Series. However, Wheeler got another shot at a World Series title in 2008 when he was once again with Tampa Bay (via a mid-season trade in 2007). The Rays fell short in their first World Series appearance, though, losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Wheeler stayed with Tampa Bay in his second go round until 2010, putting up some good numbers including 13 saves, five wins and an ERA of 3.12 during that 2008 season. He finished his 13-year career in 2012 with a respectable 3.98 ERA after stops in Boston and Cleveland.
"I was pretty fortunate with the career I had," said Wheeler. "I understand how hard it is to get there. I was lucky enough to play a sport in which I was blessed with a gift to throw a baseball. I wouldn't change a thing. The journey was just amazing. Being a part of major league baseball is a dream. I was lucky to do it."
And now, at Clearwater Central, he is in the right place at that right time.