The first time Pinellas County resident Hayden Bradley saw a race car, he knew he wanted he wanted to be when he grew up.
The fact he was only 2 years old didn't deter him.
The now 18-year-old Calvary Christian High School senior is taking the racing world by storm.
Just over a month ago, Bradley took part in the 101st Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and walked away with a highly coveted first-place trophy in the Porsche division.
But to understand how he's gotten so far at such a young age, you have to go back to one fateful day 16 years ago.
"My mom was pregnant and was at a hospital getting an ultrasound when I was around 2," said Bradley, who at the time was interested in the St. Petersburg Grand Prix underway just blocks from the hospital. “I begged my dad to let me go. I begged him and begged him. Finally, he took me.
“After that, I never missed a St. Pete Grand Prix,” he added.
“He said on that day, 'I'm going to be a race car driver,'" Bradley's father, Chris, said. "As a parent, you want your kid to have drive and dreams. And from that moment, he made a commitment to himself and he never let go of his dream."
The beginning
When he was 6, Bradley's father took him to a race track near Sarasota to try out go-karts. Even at such a young age, he was a standout.
“They were like, 'Hey, you should get him involved in this,'" Bradley said.
But go-karting was an expensive hobby, so Bradley turned his eye to other sports, including baseball, football and soccer.
It wasn't until he was 13 that he would approach his parents about racing again. That year, as both birthday and Christmas gifts, Bradley's parents bought him a secondhand go-kart. They decided to homeschool Bradley for a year so that he could focus on training.
"I would practice four times a week, sometimes six hours a day," Bradley said.
That hard work paid off — within in his first year, Bradley won two championships.
After that, his parents were more comfortable with the idea of racing as a profession.
When he was 14, he was invited to compete in the Lucas Oil Formula Car Series Shootout, which included a total of 27 drivers from around the world. He was the youngest driver on the track that day at age 14, and he placed fifth — despite the fact it was his first time to drive a Formula car.
His performance heightened his profile and soon, he got a call that would change his life.
Travis Smith with Pinnacle Motorsports team reached out to Bradley when a last-minute seat became available in the Road America race.
Bradley qualified at 15th place for the endurance race. By the end of his two-hour driver's seat stint, he was just inside the top five.
“That’s what secured my future," Bradley said.
His success drew the attention of racing insiders Cam Ingram and Fred Veitch, who encouraged the then-17-year-old to train for the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
But if racing was expensive at a junior level, it was exponentially more at the professional level, Bradley said.
Bradley took a boots-on-the-ground approach to securing sponsors. He would get up each morning before school and hold meetings and make sponsorship calls.
“What he did the last quarter of school, I was so impressed,” Chris Bradley said. "He was holding meetings in the school parking lot before school started. Then, at 3 p.m., he’d change his clothes and head over the bridge to take more meetings, sometimes until 6 at night.
“Racing is a very high-dollar sport, and a lot of investment is required,” he continued. “For him, he was there because of the work he did on his own to bring all the sponsors onboard. It gives him a completely different perspective.
Pikes Peak
Hayden and his mother, Lacy, arrived in Colorado a month before the race, which would give the young racer time to adjust to the altitude.
Pikes Peak is one of the most dangerous tracks in racing. The peak of the mountain's summit is 14,115 feet. The 12.42-mile race includes grueling terrain, surround by sheer cliffs.
"I spent so much time just learning the mountain," Bradley said. "There are 156 corners and you have to memorize it all. You’re moving at 125 miles per hour, so everything is coming up on you so quick."
In the month before the race, training his body for the race was just as important as learning the route, Bradley said.
"If you think about it, most people just think you are driving a car," he said. "But you are pulling as many G’s as an astronaut when you are going through a corner, and that’s repetitiously. The brakes on a race car are pressure points. It’s like doing a 200-pound leg press with one leg over and over again.”
The day of the race started early for Bradley at midnight. A breakfast burrito and some ’90s hip-hop got him in the right mood.
“I knew deep down, and it sounds kind of cocky, but I wasn’t going to lose," he said. "Losing wasn’t an option because I had worked so hard for it."
And he was right.
With only a gap of two seconds from first and second place, Bradley walked away from the race with the trophy.
"It was nice to finally get that break," he said. "Now, hopefully we can use this as collateral to keep moving up."
When asked if racing was his future, he never hesitated.
"I definitely feel like I was born to do this."